UrduPoint.com

'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' From Saturday

Zeeshan Mehtab Published May 27, 2022 | 05:23 PM

'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturday

The first 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' would be held from May 28-29 in Hayatabad Sports Complex, under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association (KPTA)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The first 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' would be held from May 28-29 in Hayatabad sports Complex, under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association (KPTA).

According to Chairman KPTA Ilyas Afridi, the tournament will consist of cadet, junior and senior categories, adding that teams from Peshawar, Nowshera, Charasada, Mardan, Khyber, Mohmand and Swabi districts would be taking part.

He further stressed upon the need to highlight the abundance of talent in Peshawar.

The arrangements had been completed, Afridi said and shared that "more than 300 players are participating in this Championship".

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Mardan Nowshera Swabi May Afridi From

Recent Stories

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

Blood Donors Recognition Ceremony at UVAS

17 minutes ago

5-day training course for livestock officers on ‘Learning Technologies of Past ..

17 minutes ago
 China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in ..

China's lithium-ion battery output tops 95 GWh in March-April

3 minutes ago
 Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonizati ..

Training on "Pathways for Industrial Decarbonization in Belt and Road Countries" ..

3 minutes ago
 Fertilizer dealer fined in faisalabad

Fertilizer dealer fined in faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' to remain inta ..

Overseas Pakistanis 'right to vote' to remain intact: Tarar

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.