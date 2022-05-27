'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' from Saturday

The first 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' would be held from May 28-29 in Hayatabad Sports Complex, under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association (KPTA)

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :The first 'Peshawar Open Taekwondo Championship' would be held from May 28-29 in Hayatabad sports Complex, under the auspices of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taekwondo Association (KPTA).

According to Chairman KPTA Ilyas Afridi, the tournament will consist of cadet, junior and senior categories, adding that teams from Peshawar, Nowshera, Charasada, Mardan, Khyber, Mohmand and Swabi districts would be taking part.

He further stressed upon the need to highlight the abundance of talent in Peshawar.

The arrangements had been completed, Afridi said and shared that "more than 300 players are participating in this Championship".