Peshawar Win Inter-Schools Football C'ship

Muhammad Rameez Published November 21, 2023 | 12:20 PM

Peshawar win Inter-Schools Football C'ship

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Defending Champions Peshawar retrained the Inter-Schools Football Championship title by downing Sohdra in the final

at Mohammad Rasheed Football Ground, Wazirabad.

The championship was organized by Muslim Hands for the promotion of football among the youth, said a press release.

A total of 12 teams participated in the championship from cities including Peshawar, Islamabad, Rollakot (Azad Kashmir), Kotli (Azad Kashmir), Bagh (Azad Kashmir), Gujarkhan, Wazirabad and Sohdra.

Peshawar beat Sohdra by 1-0 to win the championship. Earlier in the semifinals Peshawar defeated Wazirabad Falcon

while Sohdra outplayed the Rawalkot Eagles.

The sensational final of the Inter-Schools Muslim hands have also been supporting to Pakistan Street Football Children team and in this regard, tournaments were being organized. On the other hand, training was also being provided to players from qualified coaches.

