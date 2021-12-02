Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U21

Peshawar clinched the overall trophy after securing 145 points, Khyber and Karak claimed second and third positions with 60 points each in the Karate event part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Boys Games being played here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall trophy after securing 145 points, Khyber and Karak claimed second and third positions with 60 points each in the Karate event part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Boys Games being played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday.

Khurram got fourth position with 45 points. In the ongoing U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games in Peshawar, in the karate competitions, Peshawar players also took their place in other districts.

Secretary Sports and Tourism Abid Majeed was the chief guest at the competitions held at the Sports Complex.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, CEO Pakistan cricket board KP Muhammad Babar Khan, Syed Saqlain Shah, Azizullah Khan, Faisal Shah Raza, Additional Secretary Finance Asif Shehab and Khalid Noor were also present on the occasion of the finals.

With the third and Karam winning four silver and one bronze medals and finishing fourth, the Abbottabad athlete managed to win a silver medal in 45 kg. Zohaib of Karak won silver while Owais of Swat and Fatin of Swabi won bronze medal.

Peshawar's Ehtesham won silver, Swat's Irshad and Mansehra's Osama won silver respectively.

In 84 kg weight Abdullah of Peshawar won gold medal, Raheed of Khyber won silver medal and Mehran of Charsadda and Wasif of Swabi claimed bronze medals respectively.

Owais Chandi, Saad of Peshawar and Sher Qadir of Haripur won the bronze medal in the 60 kg weight category. Abdullah of Peshawar, Saad Ali of Mansehra and Hikmatullah of Abbottabad and Gul Sayar of Charsadda bagged the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.