UrduPoint.com

Peshawar Wins Overall Karate Event Trophy In KP U21

Zeeshan Mehtab 2 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 04:37 PM

Peshawar wins overall Karate event trophy in KP U21

Peshawar clinched the overall trophy after securing 145 points, Khyber and Karak claimed second and third positions with 60 points each in the Karate event part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Boys Games being played here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Peshawar clinched the overall trophy after securing 145 points, Khyber and Karak claimed second and third positions with 60 points each in the Karate event part of the ongoing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa U21 Inter-District Boys Games being played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena Peshawar Sports Complex on Thursday.

Khurram got fourth position with 45 points. In the ongoing U21 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Games in Peshawar, in the karate competitions, Peshawar players also took their place in other districts.

Secretary Sports and Tourism Abid Majeed was the chief guest at the competitions held at the Sports Complex.

Director General Sports Asfandyar Khattak, Director Youth Saleem Jan Marwat, CEO Pakistan cricket board KP Muhammad Babar Khan, Syed Saqlain Shah, Azizullah Khan, Faisal Shah Raza, Additional Secretary Finance Asif Shehab and Khalid Noor were also present on the occasion of the finals.

With the third and Karam winning four silver and one bronze medals and finishing fourth, the Abbottabad athlete managed to win a silver medal in 45 kg. Zohaib of Karak won silver while Owais of Swat and Fatin of Swabi won bronze medal.

Peshawar's Ehtesham won silver, Swat's Irshad and Mansehra's Osama won silver respectively.

In 84 kg weight Abdullah of Peshawar won gold medal, Raheed of Khyber won silver medal and Mehran of Charsadda and Wasif of Swabi claimed bronze medals respectively.

Owais Chandi, Saad of Peshawar and Sher Qadir of Haripur won the bronze medal in the 60 kg weight category. Abdullah of Peshawar, Saad Ali of Mansehra and Hikmatullah of Abbottabad and Gul Sayar of Charsadda bagged the gold, silver and bronze medals respectively.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Sports Abbottabad Swat Mansehra Charsadda Haripur Karak Swabi Gold Silver Bronze Event Weight

Recent Stories

Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles marke ..

Oil producers mull output as Omicron rattles markets

2 minutes ago
 Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's Covid jab under EU ..

Franco-Austrian firm Valneva's Covid jab under EU review

3 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

KP Govt launches crackdown against illegal mining

3 minutes ago
 KP Games weightlifting competition ends

KP Games weightlifting competition ends

3 minutes ago
 China-Russia trade in goods hit record high in fir ..

China-Russia trade in goods hit record high in first 10 months

3 minutes ago
 Botswana achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target: ..

Botswana achieves WHO COVID-19 vaccination target: president

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.