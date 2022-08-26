PGA Punjab Inter Club Golf to get underway at Lahore Gymkhana course

The Twenty Member Golf Teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab, Lahore Gymkhana, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club, will oppose each other on the 27th and 28th August 2022 in a golfing contest to be battled here at the historic par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :The Twenty Member Golf Teams of four leading golf clubs of Punjab, Lahore Gymkhana, Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Club, Defence Raya Golf Club and Rawalpindi Golf Club, will oppose each other on the 27th and 28th August 2022 in a golfing contest to be battled here at the historic par 72 Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course.

This is a team event and members of each team comprises four most capable amateur golf players, four senior amateurs (above 55 years age ) but in prime playing form, three lady amateurs, three boys falling in age bracket 15 -18 years, three boys below 15 years and three girls falling in age group below 21 years.

The Secretary of Punjab Golf Association, Brig (r) Sajid Akram stated that this is the 5th PGA Punjab Inter Club Golf Championship and its outstanding feature is that it engages a mix of top notch golf playing amateurs, highly experienced senior amateurs, competent ladies and dexterous girls and boys in a highly competitive golfing activity .Winning Club Team will reap prize money of Rs 500,000 and a champions trophy while team members will feel graced with gold medals.

There is a certainly a burning urge among participating teams to eclipse and outshine each other and each team member yearns to display masterly golfing skills during the course of two rounds combat and thereby ensure a place of distinction for their parent club and themselves.

Playing format will be stroke play gross and in the amateur and senior amateur categories the best three gross scores will count. For other categories like ladies, girls and boys, the best two gross scores will be considered.

Tournament Director, Col (r) Asif Mehdi stated that noteworthy Names appearing in this championship are Ahmed Sultan Kayani, Damil Ataullah, Nouman Ilyas and Capt Zain ur Rehman (Lahore Garrison Greens), Daniyal Lashari, Jamal Nasir Khan, Hafiz Muhammad Uwais, Khurram Khalid Khan (Defence Raya), Ahmed Zafar Hayat, Qasim Ali Khan, Hussain Ahmed and Sameer Iftikhar (Lahore Gymkhana) and Rao Hassan, Brig Adnan Abbasi, Brig Omer Ejaz and Col Kifayatullah (Rawalpindi Golf Club). Remarkable ladies fighting it out are Tahira Nazir, Ghazala Yasmin, Suneya Osama, Rimsha Ijaz, Parkha Ijaz Aisha Moazzam, Sameea Javaid Ali and Laiba Ali Shah.

It will be an intensely fought out Inter Club Championship and participating players will be at their commendable best during the two rounds of the event being held at the marvellous and much admired Lahore Gymkhana Golf Course. Manager Golf, Punjab Golf Association, Muhammad Zakir confirmed that first day tee off at will take place at 700 am, tomorrow, Saturday.