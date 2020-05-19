PHF condoles death of mother of former international umpire Dilawar

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of former international hockey umpire, Dilawar Bhatti

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of former international hockey umpire, Dilawar Bhatti.

They expressed their deepest sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.