UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHF Condoles Death Of Mother Of Former International Umpire Dilawar

Muhammad Rameez 2 minutes ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

PHF condoles death of mother of former international umpire Dilawar

President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of former international hockey umpire, Dilawar Bhatti

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Hockey Federation, Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family on Tuesday condoled the death of the mother of former international hockey umpire, Dilawar Bhatti.

They expressed their deepest sympathies with the members of the bereaved family.

They prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace andgrant courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.

Related Topics

Pakistan Hockey May Family

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid thanks Japan for its support in comb ..

2 minutes ago

Five cops sent home after recovery from coronaviru ..

7 minutes ago

Razak Dawood for perusing 'Make in Pakistan Policy ..

2 minutes ago

EU's Borrell, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Escalation in ..

20 minutes ago

COMSTECH project on food security gets funding

20 minutes ago

Gomal University takes steps for protecting women ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.