Philipsen Adds Brugge-De Panne Honours After San Remo Win

Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2024 | 11:45 PM

Jasper Philipsen won the Classic Brugge De-Panne in a sprint finish on Wednesday, following up on his Milan-San Remo success at the weekend

De Panne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Jasper Philipsen won the Classic Brugge De-Panne in a sprint finish on Wednesday, following up on his Milan-San Remo success at the weekend.

The Belgian cyclist edged out compatriot Tim Merlier to snatch victory for the second year in a row, while Dutchman Danny van Poppel came third in the 198.9km race which marks the start of a fortnight of Flanders races.

Philipsen became entangled with Merlier alongside the barriers as he made his way to the front after emerging from the wheel Australian Sam Welsford, drawing the ire of his rival after the finish line.

"I had a lot of positions to make up in the last corner and I got on Tim Merlier's wheel," said Philipsen. "I tried to go past on the left and the gap was really small.

"I went shoulder to shoulder with Tim -- a bit of a shame -- but in the end it was a good sprint and I'm happy to win.

An early breakaway encountered minimal resistance before the pack worked to reel them in, two of the escapees eventually caught with 21km remaining.

Frenchman Thomas Gachignard, the last of the day's three-man lead group, was allowed to soldier on alone a bit longer until he too was swept up by the peloton.

With riders jostling for position as the line approached, Philipsen left his burst until late and overcame an unfavourable position to underline his status right now as the best sprinter in the world.

Philipsen also won a stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy earlier this month. He took the green sprint points jersey at last year's Tour de France after winning four stages.

