Philipsen Adds Brugge-De Panne Honours After San Remo Win
Zeeshan Mehtab Published March 20, 2024 | 11:45 PM
Jasper Philipsen won the Classic Brugge De-Panne in a sprint finish on Wednesday, following up on his Milan-San Remo success at the weekend
De Panne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Jasper Philipsen won the Classic Brugge De-Panne in a sprint finish on Wednesday, following up on his Milan-San Remo success at the weekend.
The Belgian cyclist edged out compatriot Tim Merlier to snatch victory for the second year in a row, while Dutchman Danny van Poppel came third in the 198.9km race which marks the start of a fortnight of Flanders races.
Philipsen became entangled with Merlier alongside the barriers as he made his way to the front after emerging from the wheel Australian Sam Welsford, drawing the ire of his rival after the finish line.
"I had a lot of positions to make up in the last corner and I got on Tim Merlier's wheel," said Philipsen. "I tried to go past on the left and the gap was really small.
"I went shoulder to shoulder with Tim -- a bit of a shame -- but in the end it was a good sprint and I'm happy to win.
"
An early breakaway encountered minimal resistance before the pack worked to reel them in, two of the escapees eventually caught with 21km remaining.
Frenchman Thomas Gachignard, the last of the day's three-man lead group, was allowed to soldier on alone a bit longer until he too was swept up by the peloton.
With riders jostling for position as the line approached, Philipsen left his burst until late and overcame an unfavourable position to underline his status right now as the best sprinter in the world.
Philipsen also won a stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico in Italy earlier this month. He took the green sprint points jersey at last year's Tour de France after winning four stages.
Recent Stories
Irish PM Leo Varadkar announces shock resignation
ECP constitutes Appellate Tribunals to resolve by-election nomination disputes
PTI seeks to downgrade Pakistan's global image: Ahsan Iqbal
MPAs from Rawalpindi call on CM, discuss development progress
Man crushed to death, wife injured
US Congress committee exposes PTI’s ‘cipher drama’: Minister for Informat ..
Two soldiers embraced martyrdom while eliminating eight terrorists in Gwadar att ..
Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar underlines significance of economic-diplomacy to attr ..
Varadkar: Harsh political reality brings down 'zeitgeist' Irish leader
ADC-I Larkana chairs DEPI, Polio committee's meeting
IOC says 'aggressive' Russia criticism a 'new low'
Asif criticises PTI last regime for damaging economy
More Stories From Sports
-
Bangladesh call up Hridoy for Mushfiqur in Sri Lanka Test59 minutes ago
-
Dodgers begin Ohtani era with win over Padres in Seoul1 hour ago
-
Faisal Khokhar for implementing PML-N sports manifesto4 hours ago
-
Inaugural PCB inter-collegiate Ramadan T20 tourney from March 226 hours ago
-
Five PSL stars stand out as T20 WC squad approaches8 hours ago
-
Pakistan not an easy team: Jordan football coach8 hours ago
-
Blind Cricket Tournament to be held on April 209 hours ago
-
Sixteen nations set to compete in 2024 Davis Cup Finals9 hours ago
-
Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq to perform Umrah9 hours ago
-
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced6 hours ago
-
Schedule for West Indies women tour to Pakistan announced12 hours ago
-
US ready to host historic 'Out of this World' T20 World Cup13 hours ago