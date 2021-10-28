PJF celebrates World Judo Day amidst great fun, cake cutting ceremony

Pakistan Judo Federation Thursday celebrated World Judo Day along with holding the 9th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Judo Championship played here at Lala Rafique Sports Arena on Thursday under the aegis of District Government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :Pakistan Judo Federation Thursday celebrated World Judo Day along with holding the 9th Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inter-District Judo Championship played here at Lala Rafique sports Arena on Thursday under the aegis of District Government and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Judo Association.

Former Sports Minister and Senior Vice President Pakistan Olympic Association Syed Aqil Shah was the chief guest on this occasion.

President Sports Writers Association KP Ijaz Ahmad Khan, District Sports Officer Tehseen Ullah Khan, Administrator Peshawar Sports Complex Syed Jaffar Shah, Vice President Pakistan Judo Federation (PJF) Masood Ahmad, officials, players were also present during the World Judo Day celebration falling on October 28 with a theme "Solidarity".

Every year, October 28 is a special date for the international judo community, a day of celebration of judo sport, on the birthday of our founder, Jigoro Kano Shihan. In 2021, on World Judo Day, a cake cutting ceremony will be held under the theme of SOLIDARITY.

Judo is a sport which fosters noble moral values like friendship, respect and mutual aid, this year, more than ever solidarity has been the key element of our existence, VP Pakistan Judo Federation Masood Ahmad said.

"We have managed to organize safe and fair competitions, including a successful World Championship and Olympic Judo Competition and we kept the International Judo Family together," Masood Ahmad said.

Working as a team, creating fair conditions in a reliable environment yielded together the judo community and I am sure that this made us all stronger, he said, adding, "The International Judo Federation created and implemented a number of projects which would have not been possible without solidarity: judo in refugee camps, the Olympic Judo Refugee team, the first ever online Judo Festival, challenges for the young and older judoka equally, sustainability related projects. Our goal was to stay connected and support each other, to show that we are a united family and we will not leave anyone behind.

" "We have proven that with unity and solidarity, we can overcome any obstacles, '' Syed Aqil Shah in his address to the ceremony said. Whether individually or as a team, judokas worldwide proved that solidarity is not just a notion, Aqil Shah added.

Today, I would like to wish all judokas in the world a Happy World Judo Day, lots of health and success in all their endeavors, and congratulate all athletes, coaches, the IJF member National Federations and Continental Unions, as well as the IJF Executive Committee, the IJF Commissions and staff for their work and results, Aqil Shah said.

The International Judo Federation (IJF) has confirmed "solidarity" as the theme of this year's World Judo Day as the organization looks to highlight efforts to come together in the face of global crisis. Held on October 28, the annual event aims to celebrate the endeavors of the judo community to unite during hardships.

This year's theme follows the 2020 edition's "stronger together" message which was chosen in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and racism felt across the world.

To speak and act in solidarity is to be open to others, it is to have a philosophical and humanist approach to society and it is to give in order to receive better and thus to maintain a virtuous circle beneficial for all," Syed Aqil Shah, who had the honor of representing Pakistan as Chef de Mission of the Olympic Contingent three times in a row.

Earlier, in connection with World Judo Day, the KP Inter-District Women and Men Judo Championship was organized jointly by District Sports Officer Peshawar, PJF wherein Lakki Marwat won Women title by winning three gold medals and three silver medal, Peshawar took second with one gold, three silver medal and Abbottabad got one gold, one silver and two bronze medals.

In the Men's, Peshawar won the title with three gold medals, one silver and two bronze medals, followed by Charsadda with two gold and two silver medals and Khyber took three silver and one bronze medal.