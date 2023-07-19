Barcelona, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :Spain are still among the favourites at the Women's World Cup but missing several key players because of a dispute and with concerns about Alexia Putellas' fitness they are taking the hard path.

La Roja are in confident mood ahead of their opener against Costa Rica in Wellington on Friday but they are undoubtedly weaker for the absence of stars protesting against the Spanish football federation (RFEF) and coach Jorge Vilda.

Only three players who were originally part of a 15-strong protesting group were selected for Australia and New Zealand -- Aitana Bonmati, Mariona Caldentey and Ona Batlle, all at Barcelona.

That means Patri Guijarro, who struck twice for Barcelona as they won the Champions League, and club team-mates Mapi Leon and Sandra Panos are all missing.

Two-time Ballon d'Or winner Putellas is in the squad after returning from a serious knee injury, but there are lingering fears about her fitness after she cut short a training session on Monday in New Zealand.

Team sources insisted the early departure had been planned.

The trio of returning players are back after stepping down from their position, ostensibly satisfied that sufficient improvements were being made in the areas the players demanded.

Discontent between players on the one side, and the RFEF and Vilda on the other, had been brewing for some time.

Issues included the atmosphere around the camp, Vilda being too strict, the team's lack of success under the coach since his reign started in 2015, and disputes over travel arrangements and staff numbers.

In September 2022 the situation exploded -- 15 of the squad emailed the RFEF to say they did not want to be considered for selection citing their "emotional state".

"This is a farce, on the world stage," said Vilda at the time.

"It's hurting women's football." - 'Practically resolved' - The RFEF backed the coach and he omitted the protesting players for friendlies against Sweden and the United States in October, which Spain drew and won respectively.

Victory over world champions the United States strengthened Vilda's position as lesser lights and younger players showed their quality.

Two further friendly wins, including a 7-0 trouncing of Argentina, cemented Spain's conviction they had made the right decision to back the coach. Spain have lost just one game since the protest began.

Vilda named a provisional squad for the World Cup in early June with Bonmati, Caldentey and Batlle returning. The other 12 players either stayed firm in their stance or were not selected despite making themselves available again.

The coach maintained his loyalty to many of the players he had turned to in the interim.

"We've always been looking to solve this conflict and it's practically resolved," said Vilda.

"We're focused on the players who are committed." - 'We are not rebels' - The RFEF has improved the players' travel arrangements, extra fitness staff and physios are available, and the players are less tightly monitored during call-ups.

However, some did not think the RFEF went far enough.

"It makes me sad as I deserve (to go) and I contributed to getting the team there," said Mapi Leon in May, reiterating why she was continuing her protest.

"It's not a decision that you take lightly and it's not easy. My decision is clear. Mapi Leon has a way of living and she has values to stick to.

"I can't go back, there has to be changes." Spanish reports suggested Barcelona star Putellas acted as a mediator between the returning players and the RFEF, and although she is not the team's captain, she is their footballing leader.

Putellas, who had backed the complaints but did not join the initial boycott because of her injury, did not like the tag of "rebels" some gave the players.

"We are not rebels," she said in March.

"It's exhausting having to constantly call for improvements to perform better." With the double Ballon d'Or winner back -- albeit with her fitness in question -- Spain believe a first World Cup triumph is possible, even if the bitterness lingers.

"We are sixth in the world rankings," said Vilda.

"Spain has never had such a complete side with such good chances, we want the World Cup to start."