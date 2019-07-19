POA President calls on Japanese ambassador to Pakistan

Pakistan Olympic Association (POA) Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, called on Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, H.E. Mr. Kuninori Matsuda one year prior to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Syed Arif Hasan and Ambassador Matsuda agreed with the importance of interactions between Pakistan athletes in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games and Japanese people hosting the national event including the Host Town system in Japan, said Muhammad Khalid Mehmood, Secretary POA here on Firday.

Ambassador Matsuda and POA Chief also affirmed the importance of roles of sports in diplomacy and business areas. Ambassador Matsuda stated that Japan would continue providing all possible assistance to Pakistan in the field of sports, youth development and to relevant industries in Pakistan, he said.

Lt Gen (R) Syed Arif Hasan, thanked the Ambassador for his support and efforts towards promoting and further strengthening Pakistan-Japan relations.