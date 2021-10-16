Polish Association to Ask FIFA to Punish Those Who Accused National Team Player of Racism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2021) The Polish Football Association (PZPN) will ask the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) to punish those who accused Polish national team player Kamil Glik of racist behavior in a match against England, PZPN President Cezary Kulesza said on Friday.

After the match between Poland and England on September 8 in Warsaw, the English Football Association (FA) accused Glik of racially insulting England defender Kyle Walker, after which FIFA started an investigation into the matter.

"I made the decision for PZPN to appeal to FIFA in order to punish those who unreasonably accused Glik of racist behavior during the match against England. I was convinced from the start that these accusations were completely false, so we will officially intervene," Kulesza said on Twitter.

After the end of the first half of the match, a conflict broke out on the field between Glik on the one hand and England players Kyle Walker and Harry Maguire on the other, as a result of which Glik and Maguire received yellow cards.

After the match, FA representatives said that Glik had made a racist remark to Walker. The Polish side denied all accusations, and the ex-head of PZPN, Zbigniew Boniek, called Walker a hypocrite and a provocateur.

FIFA, in turn, announced that it had begun an inquiry about the incident. On Wednesday, PZPN spokesman Jakub Kwiatkowski said that FIFA found no evidence of racist abuse.