Prime Ministers Talent Hunt Badminton Trials

Ijaz Ahmad Published September 22, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Prime Ministers talent hunt badminton trials

The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars on Friday at the GCU Faisalabad

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22th Sep, 2023 ) :The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League for Men & Women in Badminton unveiled a new generation of rising stars on Friday at the GCU Faisalabad.


Ammara Rubab, chief organiser of the event, said here that in a remarkable event young athletes aged 15 to 25, under the watchful eyes of Kinnaird College for Women, Lahore, and the University of Sargodha, showcased their extraordinary talents during the trials.


“The Prime Minister Talent Hunt Youth Sports League is dedicated to providing a platform for these budding athletes to display their exceptional skills on the court, fostering a spirit of healthy competition among the nation's youth,” said Ammara, head of sports Kinniard College for Women.


She said "as we move forward, we anticipate an exciting season filled with dedication, passion, and outstanding sporting accomplishments".

