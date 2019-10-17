UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Prince William, Kate Middleton Visit Cricket Academy, Play Match

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Thu 17th October 2019 | 04:12 PM

Prince William, Kate Middleton visit cricket academy, play match

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton spent an activity filled hour at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on the invitation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their visit of the historic city

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ):The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton spent an activity filled hour at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) on the invitation of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) during their visit of the historic city.

PCB Chairman Ehsaan Mani, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Waseem Khan, Pakistan Cricket Bowling Coach Waqar Younus, PCB officials, national cricketers men and women and a number of children accorded warm welcome to the visiting Royals at NCA.

Prince William, who nurtures great love for cricket like the other royalty, played some cricket along side his wife Duchess Kate Middleton at the lawns of the NCA. National men and women cricketers including Azher Ali, Hassan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sana Mir and Urooj Mumtaz took part in the match while some aspiring child cricketers were also present. National Bowling coach Waqar Younus performed umpiring duties.

Prince William displayed his sporty side through excellent cricketing skills and hit Hasan Ali for a four and six during a short batting inning, while former Pakistan women cricket Captain Sana Mir bowled against Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.

Kate Middleton is an excellent hockey player who captained her high school hockey team.

Prince William chatted with cricketer Hassan Ali and others and discussed cricket at length. Duchess Kate Middleton also interacted with the women cricketers and impressed everyone with her qualities of head and heart.

Prince William met child cricketers at the NCA, intermingled with them and spoke to them for quite some time.

Prince William and Kate Middleton were shown around different parts of NCA including the library, picture wall and the high performance center. During the visit of the library, Prince William and Kate Middleton saw the World Cup 1992 Trophy, which Pakistan won under the captaincy of Imran Khan.

CEO Waseem Khan briefed Prince William on the working of PCB and the achievements of the cricket board.

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket Hockey Imran Khan World Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) PCB Visit Wife Cambridge Hasan Ali Women Afridi Coach Love Prince William

Recent Stories

Prince William, his wife Kate visit Badshahi Mosqu ..

17 minutes ago

Pak U19 Cricket team arrived Beijing to play Tri-S ..

22 seconds ago

Police to ensure strong ties with public; says DIG ..

24 seconds ago

US Never Refuted Whelan's Espionage Charges in Wor ..

25 seconds ago

Northern Ireland to Remain in UK Customs Territory ..

27 seconds ago

UK House of Commons Expected to Vote on New Brexit ..

31 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.