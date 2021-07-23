Protest Against Olympic Games Ongoing In Tokyo Near Stadium During Opening Ceremony
Muhammad Rameez 50 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 04:50 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) A protest against holding Olympic Games is ongoing in Tokyo near a stadium during an opening ceremony of the event on Friday.
Protesters who demand to spend money on COVID-19 response instead of the Olympics can be heard from inside the stadium.
Large-scale demonstrations are also underway in downtown Tokyo.