'Proud' Kohli Prepares To Hand Over Reins Of India T20 Team

Virat Kohli said it had been an 'honour' to captain India's Twenty20 side as he began his last match in charge in their final World Cup outing on Monday

Dubai, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Virat Kohli said it had been an 'honour' to captain India's Twenty20 side as he began his last match in charge in their final World Cup outing on Monday.

Kohli stepped out in Dubai as T20 skipper for one last time against Namibia in an inconsequential group match after they exited the tournament following New Zealand's win on Sunday.

The superstar batsman, who had already announced the tournament would be his last as skipper in the shortest format, said his deputy Rohit Sharma had been overseeing matters going into the game.

Kohli, 33, who will continue to captain India in Test and ODI cricket, took over the T20 captaincy from MS Dhoni in 2017.

