PSFF suspends all activities till October

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2020 ) :Pakistan Soccer Futsal Federation (PSFF) has suspended all activities in the country till October this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to PSFF Senior Vice President Adnan Ahmad Malik the activities were suspended due to the rapidly spreading of the coronavirus in the country.

The postponed events include Men's National Futsal Championship, Women's National Futsal Championship, Referees and Coaching Courses, Boys and Girls Junior Futsal Championship and Inter-Provincial Fusal Championship.

"The new dates for these events will be announced in September. The International Soccer Futsal Federation has also suspended all activities in the world due to the coronavirus," he said.

Malik said the instructions have been issued to all concerned provincial, regional associations and departments in this regard to suspend their annual activities till October.

"The Punjab Soccer Futsal Association has already suspended all activities and events," he said.

/395