PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is here, and we will witness an exciting match between Quetta Gladiators and the home team Multan Sultans today. PSL 2023 Match 03 at 7:30 PM PST Wednesday, 15 February 2023, is at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Gladiators will play their 1st match today, and Sultans will try to outclass this match with their performance.

Spectators of Multan can witness the HBL PSL 08 Match 03, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry, you can see the HBL PSL 08 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans against Quetta Gladiators in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 9 matches against Quetta Gladiators in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 5, and Quetta Gladiators won 4 matches. So we can say that Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the 3rd match of PSL 2023 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 72 PSL matches from the PSL season 1 till the previous season and won 36 out of these 72 matches with a 50.71 win percentage. They end up at the league stages for the past three seasons, but we hope they will perform well in this tournament.

Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08

It's the first match of Quetta Gladiators in this tournament, and Sultans had a very exciting game the day before yesterday at the same ground. Sultans lost their first game against Lahore Qalandars when Qalandars restricted them to 174 runs at the end of 20 overs, chasing the target of 175 runs.

PSL 8 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 03.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 03 will be among the following players.

David Miller (South Africa) (Platinum)

Josh Little (Ireland) (Platinum)

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) (Diamond)

Shan Masood (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Akeal Hosein (West Indies) (Gold)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Gold)

Tim David (Australia) (Gold)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Sameen Gul (Pakistan) (Silver)

Sarwar Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (Pakistan) (Silver)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Adil Rashid (England) (Supplementary)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2023 Match 03 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Coaching Staff

Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio.

In contrast, Moin Khan is the head coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2023, Umar Gul is the bowling coach, and Viv Richards is the team mentor.

PSL 8 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Captains

Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the Multan Sultans for PSL 2023, and Mohammad Nawaz is the captain of Quetta Gladiators.

PSL 8 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Batters

The following is the list of batters for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 03.

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 03 will be among the following players.

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Khushdil Shah

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Ihsanullah

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Iftikhar Ahmed

Jason Roy

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Mohammad Zahid

Umar Akmal

Will Smeed

Aimal Khan

Abdul Wahid Bangalzai

Martin Guptill

Omair Bin Yousuf

PSL 8 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 03.

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Josh Little

Shahnawaz Dahani

Akeal Hosein

Sameen Gul

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Quetta Gladiators 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Naseem Shah

Ahsan Ali

Mohammad Hasnain

Naveen-ul-Haq

Umaid Asif

PSL 8 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 03.

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Sarwar Afridi

Anwar Ali

Arafat Minhas

Quetta Gladiators 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 08 Match 03 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Nawaz

Wanindu Hasaranga

Odean Smith

PSL 8 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan will be the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2023 Match 03, and Sarfaraz Ahmed will be the wicketkeeper of Quetta Gladiators.

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of both teams in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 08 Match 03. It is the first match of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 08, and Multan played their previous game exceptionally despite losing it. However, we predict Multan Sultans will win their 2nd match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2023 Match 03 Multan Sultans Vs. Quetta Gladiators at 7:30 PM PST Wednesday, 15 February 2023, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.