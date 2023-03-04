PSL 2023 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Score, History, Who Will Win

HBL Pakistan Super League 2023 is in Lahore, and we will witness an exciting match between Multan Sultans and the home team Lahore Qalandars. PSL 2023 Match 20 at 7 PM PST Saturday, 4 March 2023, is at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Multan Sultans have lost their first match against Lahore, and both teams are now in the race to top the points table. Also, both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once, and Lahore is the defending champion.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans

Let's look at the past performance of Lahore Qalandars against Multan Sultans in the previous PSL seasons. Lahore Qalandars played 13 matches against Multan Sultans in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 7 matches, and Lahore Qalandars won 6. So we can say Multan Sultans are the favorite team to win the 20th match of PSL 2023 against Lahore Qalandars.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Lahore Qalandars

Lahore Qalandars played 72 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 30 out of these 72 matches with a win percentage of 43.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5 and became the PSL champions in Season 07. We hope Lahore Qalandars will maintain their winning tradition this season.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 55 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 30 out of these 55 matches with a 54.54 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past season and performed outstandingly.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans in PSL 08

Let's look at the performance of Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans in PSL Season 08.

Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Head-to-Head in PSL 08

The opening match of PSL 08 was against the Multan Sultans, the home team, and Lahore Qalandars, the defending champions. Multan Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. Fakhar Zaman scored 66, and Mirza Tahir Baig scored 32 runs. In response to Lahore's batting, Usama Mir and Ihsanullah got two wickets each. Lahore Qalandars made 175 runs at the loss of six wickets in 2o overs.

Lahore restricted Multan Sultans to 174 runs at the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. Mohammad Rizwan scored 75, and Shan Masood scored 35 runs. In response to Multan's batting, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf got one wicket each. At the end of the match, Lahore Qalandars won by one run.

Lahore Qalandars in PSL 08

The second match of Lahore Qalandars was against Karachi Kings. Karachi won the match by 67 runs when Lahore failed to chase the target of 186 runs and got all out in the 18th over. Lahore Qalandars faced Quetta Gladiators in their 3rd match of PSL 08. Qalandars won the match by 63 runs by restricting Gladiators to 135 runs at the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs.

The fourth match of Lahore Qalandars was yesterday against Peshawar Zalmi. Lahore won the match by 40 runs by restricting Peshawar Zalmi to 201 runs in 20 overs in the chase of 242 runs. Lahore Qalandars faced Islamabad United in their 5th match of PSL 08. Lahore won the match by 110 runs when United was all out at 90 runs in the 14th over, chasing the target of 201 runs.

The 6th match of Lahore Qalandars was against Quetta Gladiators. Lahore won against Gladiators again by 17 runs by restricting Quetta to 131 runs at the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs.

Multan Sultans in PSL 08

Sultan's second game was against Quetta Gladiators, and Multan won the match by 9 wickets with 39 balls left, chasing 111 runs.

Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi in their third PSL 08 match by 56 runs. Peshawar Zalmi was all-out in the 19th over, chasing 211 runs. The fourth match of Multan Sultans was against Islamabad United. Multan won the match by 52 runs as Islamabad could not chase the target of 191 runs and got all out at 138 in the 18th over.

Multan faced Karachi Kings in their 5th PSL 08 match. Sultans won by 3 runs by restricting Karachi to 193 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in the 20 overs in the chase of 197 runs. Multan faced Karachi again in their 6th PSL 08 match. Karachi won by 66 runs this time by restricting Multan to 101 runs as Sultans got all-out in the 17th over, chasing the target of 168 runs.

PSL 8 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 20.

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars

Playing 11 of Lahore Qalandars in the PSL 2023 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2023 Match 20 will be among the following players.

PSL 8 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Coaching Staff

Aaqib Javed is the head coach of Lahore Qalandars in PSL 2023, Mansoor Rana is the batting coach, Waqas Ahmed is the bowling coach, Shehzad Butt is the fielding coach, Ben Dunk is the power hitting coach, Hiten Maisuria is the physiotherapist. In contrast, Andy Flower is the head coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2023, Abdul Rehman is the Assistant Coach, Mushtaq Ahmed is the spin bowling coach, Ottis Gibson is the fast bowling coach, Richard Halsall is the fielding and strength & coordination coach, and Cliff Deacon is the team physio.

PSL 8 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Captains

Shaheen Afridi is the captain of the Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023, and Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of the Multan Sultans.

PSL 8 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Batters

The following is the list of batters for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 20.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Batters

Batters of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Fakhar Zaman

Abdullah Shafique

Harry Brook

Mirza Tahir Baig

Shawaiz Irfan

Jordan Cox

Shane Dadswell

Kusal Mendis

Sam Billings

Shai Hope

Multan Sultans 2023 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 20 will be among the following players.

David Miller

Mohammad Rizwan

Rilee Rossouw

Shan Masood

Tim David

Usman Khan

Haris Sohail

PSL 8 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 20.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Rashid Khan

Shaheen Shah Afridi

Haris Rauf

Dilbar Hussain

Ahmad Daniyal

Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans 2023 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Josh Little

Akeal Hosein

Sarwar Afridi

Sameen Gul

Anwar Ali

Usama Mir

Abbas Afridi

Adil Rashid

Arafat Minhas

Ihsanullah

Izharulhaq Naveed

Mohammad Ilyas

Wayne Parnell

PSL 8 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans for Pakistan Super League 08 Match 20.

Lahore Qalandars 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 08 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Dawid Wiese

Hussain Talat

Liam Dawson

Sikander Raza

Kamran Ghulam

Jalat Khan

Multan Sultans 2023 All-Rounders

All-Rounders of Multan Sultans for PSL 08 Match 20 will be among the following players.

Amad Butt

Carlos Brathwaite

Khushdil Shah

Kieron Pollard

PSL 8 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Wicketkeeper

Shai Hope is the wicketkeeper of Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2023 Match 20, and Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans.

According to both teams' head-to-head history in the previous PSL seasons, both are the favorite teams to win the PSL 08 Match 20. On the other hand, past performances in previous PSL seasons favor Multan Sultans, and the performance in PSL 08 favors Lahore Qalandars. However, we predict Multan Sultans will win their 7th match in PSL 08. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 08 Match 20 Lahore Qalandars Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score

