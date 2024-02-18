Open Menu

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

Asra Salman Published February 18, 2024 | 12:38 PM

PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 is having two matches today; the first is between the Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi. PSL 2024 Match 02 starts at 2 PM PST on Sunday, 18 February 2024, in the Gaddafi Stadium. Both teams are playing their first game in this tournament today and will try to outclass this match with their performance. Both teams have lifted the PSL trophy once and are confident of lifting it again.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 02 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Quetta Gladiators against Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Quetta Gladiators played 22 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; Quetta Gladiators won 9, and Peshawar Zalmi won 12. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 2nd match of PSL 2024 against Quetta Gladiators.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Quetta Gladiators

Quetta Gladiators has played 82 PSL matches from 2016 till the previous season and won 39 out of these 82 matches with a 48.14 win percentage. They didn't perform well in the previous season, but we hope Gladiators will make a fantastic comeback in PSL 09.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 93 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 49 out of these 93 matches with a 53.80 win percentage. They are performing great, and we hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain their performance this season.

PSL 09 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 02.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in the PSL 2024 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  1. Rilee Rossouw (South Africa) (Platinum)
  2. Sherfane Rutherford (West Indies) (Platinum)
  3. Mohammad Amir (Pakistan) (Platinum)
  4. Mohammad Wasim Jnr (Pakistan) (Diamond)
  5. Jason Roy (England) (Diamond)
  6. Wanindu Hasaranga (Sri Lanka) (Diamond)
  7. Sarfaraz Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)
  8. Abrar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Gold)
  9. Mohammad Hasnain (Pakistan) (Gold)
  10. Will Smeed (England) (Silver)
  11. Saud Shakeel (Pakistan) (Silver)
  12. Sajjad Ali Jnr (Pakistan) (Silver)
  13. Usman Qadir (Pakistan) (Silver)
  14. Omair Bin Yousuf (Pakistan) (Silver)
  15. Adil Naz (Pakistan) (Emerging)
  16. Khawaja Nafay (Pakistan) (Emerging)
  17. Akeal Hosein (West Indies) (Supplementary)
  18. Sohail Khan (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Batters

Batters of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Quetta Gladiators for PSL 09 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Quetta Gladiators 2024 Wicketkeeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL Season 09.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2024 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  1. Babar Azam (Pakistan) (Platinum)
  2. Rovman Powell (West Indies) (Platinum)
  3. Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (Platinum)
  4. Saim Ayub (Pakistan) (Diamond)
  5. Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) (Diamond)
  6. Asif Ali (Pakistan) (Diamond)
  7. Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) (Gold)
  8. Aamir Jamal (Pakistan) (Gold)
  9. Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Gold)
  10. Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan) (Silver)
  11. Salman Irshad (Pakistan) (Silver)
  12. Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan) (Silver)
  13. Umair Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)
  14. Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver)
  15. Haseebullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)
  16. Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan) (Emerging)
  17. Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) (Supplementary)
  18. Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 02 will be among the following players.

  • Aamir Jamal (Pakistan)
  • Daniel Mousley (England)

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 02 will be among the following players.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Wicketkeepers

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah are the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

Who Will Win PSL 2024 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Match?

According to the head-to-head history and past performance of both teams in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 02. It is the first match of both teams this season, and both are playing away from their home ground. However, we predict Peshawar Zalmi will win their opening match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Match 02 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Peshawar Zalmi at 2 PM PST on Sunday, 18 February 2024, at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.

