PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Lahore today with an exciting match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi. PSL 2024 Match 06 starts at 2 PM PST on Wednesday, 21 February 2024, at the Gaddafi Stadium. Both teams have lost their opening matches this season, and both have lifted the PSL trophy once and are confident of lifting it again.

Spectators of Lahore can witness the HBL PSL 09 Match 06 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings

Let's look at the past performance of Peshawar Zalmi against Karachi Kings in the previous PSL seasons. Peshawar Zalmi played 19 matches against Karachi Kings in the past PSL seasons; Peshawar Zalmi won 14, and Karachi Kings won 5. So we can say that Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the 6th match of PSL 2024 against Karachi Kings.

Now let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 93 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 49 out of these 93 matches with a 53.80 win percentage. They are performing great, and we hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain their performance this season.

PSL Past Records of Karachi Kings

Karachi Kings played 85 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 32 out of these 85 matches with a win percentage of 39.75. They did not perform great in any PSL season except PSL 5. We hope Karachi Kings will improve their performance this season.

Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of PSL 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

Karachi Kings

Kings faced Sultans in their PSL 09 opening match. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

PSL 09 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 06.

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2024 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rovman Powell (West Indies) (Platinum)

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (Platinum)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) (Diamond)

Asif Ali (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) (Gold)

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan) (Gold)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Gold)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan) (Silver)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)

Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver)

Haseebullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) (Supplementary)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings

Playing 11 of Karachi Kings in the PSL 2024 Match 06 will be among the following players.

PSL 09 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs.

Karachi Kings Batters

The following is the list of batters for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 06.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Asif Ali (Pakistan)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England)

Haseebullah (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 Batters

Batters of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 06 will be among the following players.

James Vince (England)

Tim Seifert (New Zealand)

Shan Masood (Pakistan)

Muhammad Akhlaq (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 06.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan)

Daniel Mousley (England)

Karachi Kings 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Hasan Ali (Pakistan)

Tabraiz Shamsi (South Africa)

Mir Hamza (Pakistan)

Mohammad Amir Khan (Pakistan)

Anwar Ali (Pakistan)

Arafat Minhas (Pakistan)

Saad Baig (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 06.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan)

Karachi Kings 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Karachi Kings for PSL 09 Match 06 will be among the following players.

Kieron Pollard (West Indies)

Mohammad Nawaz (Pakistan)

Daniel Sams (Australia)

Shoaib Malik (Pakistan)

Jamie Overton (England)

PSL 09 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Wicketkeepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Peshawar Zalmi and Karachi Kings for Pakistan Super League 09 Match 06.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah are the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

Karachi Kings 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Akhlaq and Tim Seifert are the wicketkeepers for Karachi Kings in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Peshawar Zalmi is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Match 06. Both teams have lost their opening matches. However, we predict that Peshawar Zalmi will win their second match in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

