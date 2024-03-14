PSL 2024 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win

PSL 2024 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi - See PSL 09 Live Score, Head-to-Head History, Past Performance, and Who Will Win the Match.

HBL Pakistan Super League 2024 returns to Karachi today with an exciting Playoff 1 between Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi. The Qualifier of PSL 2024 starts at 9 PM PST on Thursday, 14 March 2024, at the National Stadium Karachi. Both teams have played 10 matches till now. Multan Sultans won 7 while Peshawar Zalmi won 6, and the winner will directly qualify for the PSL 09 Final Match.

Spectators of Karachi can witness the HBL PSL 09 Playoff 1 in the stadium, and others can watch it LIVE on TV and other streaming mediums. If you don't have any of these opportunities, don't worry; you can see the HBL PSL 09 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans vs. Peshawar Zalmi LIVE Score at UrduPoint.

Head To Head PSL Past Records Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

Let's look at the past performance of Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in the previous PSL seasons. Multan Sultans played 15 matches against Peshawar Zalmi in the past PSL seasons; Multan Sultans won 10, and Peshawar Zalmi 5. So, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win The Qualifier match of PSL 2024 against Peshawar Zalmi.

Now, let's look at the past performance of both teams individually.

PSL Past Records of Multan Sultans

Multan Sultans has played 67 PSL matches from 2018 till the previous season and won 37 out of these 67 matches with a 57.69 win percentage. They were defending champions in the past two seasons and performed outstandingly.

PSL Past Records of Peshawar Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi played 93 PSL matches from PSL Season 01 till the last season and won only 49 out of these 93 matches with a 53.80 win percentage. They are performing great, and we hope Peshawar Zalmi will maintain their performance this season.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 09

Let's look at the performance of Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

Multan Sultans

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their opening match in PSL 09. Karachi Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs in 20 overs at the loss of two wickets. Multan Sultans restricted Karachi Kings to 130 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Sultans won the match by 55 runs.

The second match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Sultans won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 144 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target on the second last ball, winning the match by five wickets.

Multan Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars in their third PSL 09 match. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sultans chased the target by scoring 170 runs in 19 overs, winning the match by five wickets.

The fifth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 180 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators scored 167 runs in 20 overs, and Sultans won the match by 13 runs.

Sultans faced Lahore Qalandars again in their 6th PSL 09 match. They won the toss and decided to bat first. Multan Sultans scored 214 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars were all out at 154 runs in 17 overs, and Sultans won the match by 60 runs.

Sultans faced Karachi Kings in their 7th PSL 09 match. Sultans won the toss and decided to bat first. Multan Sultans scored 189 runs at the loss of three wickets in 20 overs. Kings didn’t achieve the target and lost the match by 20 runs.

The ninth match of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 was against Islamabad United. Islamabad won the toss and decided to bowl first. Multan Sultans scored 228 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Islamabad chased the target and won the match by three wickets.

The tenth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Quetta Gladiators. Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Sultans scored 185 runs at the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Quetta Gladiators scored 106 runs in 15.5 overs, and Sultans won by 79 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their opening match of PSL 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. Quetta scored 206 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Quetta Gladiators restricted Peshawar Zalmi to 190 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets, winning the match by 16 runs.

The second match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings. Kings won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 154 runs in 19.5 overs. Kings chased the target by scoring 157 runs in 16.5 overs, winning the match by seven wickets.

Zalmi faced Lahore Qalandars in their fourth PSL 09 match. Qalandars won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 211 runs at the loss of 4 wickets in 20 overs. Qalandars didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 8 runs.

Zalmi's faced Islamabad United in their fifth match this season. United won the toss and decided to bowl first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 201 runs at the loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs. United didn’t meet the target and lost the match by eight runs, with one wicket left.

Peshawar Zalmi's sixth match in PSL 09 was against Lahore Qalandars. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled because of rain.

Zalmi faced Islamabad United in their seventh match of PSL 09. Peshawar won the toss and decided to bowl first. United scored 196 runs in 20 overs at the loss of four wickets. Peshawar Zalmi didn’t achieve the target and lost the match by 29 runs.

Zalmi faced Quetta Gladiators in their ninth match of PSL 09. Quetta Gladiators won the toss and decided to bowl first. Zalmi scored 196 runs in 20 overs at the loss of eight wickets. Quetta Gladiators didn’t achieve the target and lost the match by 76 runs.

The tenth match of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2024 was against Karachi Kings. Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Zalmi scored 147 runs in 20 overs at the loss of six wickets. Kings didn’t fulfill the target and lost the match by 2 runs.

Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

The fourth match of Multan Sultan in PSL 2024 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. Peshawar Zalmi scored 179 runs in 20 overs.

Sultans couldn't chase the target and lost the match by 5 runs.

The eighth match of Multan Sultans in PSL 09 was against Peshawar Zalmi. Zalmi won the toss and decided to bat first. They scored 204 runs in 20 overs at the loss of five wickets. Multan could not chase the target, and Peshawar won the match by four runs.

PSL 09 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Squads

The following is the list of playing 11 of Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 1.

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans

Playing 11 of Multan Sultans in the PSL 2024 Playoff 1 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan) (Platinum)

David Willey (England) (Platinum)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Usama Mir (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Dawid Malan (England) (Diamond)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan) (Gold)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa) (Gold)

Reece Topley (England) (Gold)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan) (Silver)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan) (Silver)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan) (Silver)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan) (Silver)

Usman Khan (UAE) (Silver)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Chris Jordan (England) (Supplementary)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi

Playing 11 of Peshawar Zalmi in the PSL 2024 Playoff 1 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan) (Platinum)

Rovman Powell (West Indies) (Platinum)

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan) (Platinum)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England) (Diamond)

Asif Ali (Pakistan) (Diamond)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan) (Gold)

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan) (Gold)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan) (Gold)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan) (Silver)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan) (Silver)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan) (Silver)

Daniel Mousley (England) (Silver)

Haseebullah (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan) (Emerging)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa) (Supplementary)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan) (Supplementary)

PSL 09 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Batters Vs. Peshawar Zalmi

The following is the list of batters for Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 1.

Multan Sultans 2024 Batters

Batters of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Playoff 1 will be among the following players.

Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan)

Iftikhar Ahmed (Pakistan)

Khushdil Shah (Pakistan)

Dawid Malan (England)

Reeza Hendricks (South Africa)

Tayyab Tahir (Pakistan)

Usman Khan (UAE)

Yasir Khan (Pakistan)

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Batters

Batters of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Playoff 1 will be among the following players.

Babar Azam (Pakistan)

Rovman Powell (West Indies)

Asif Ali (Pakistan)

Mohammad Haris (Pakistan)

Saim Ayub (Pakistan)

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (England)

Haseebullah (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Bowlers

The following is the list of bowlers for Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 1.

Multan Sultans 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Multan Sultans for PSL 09 Playoff 1 will be among the following players.

Usama Mir (Pakistan)

Abbas Afridi (Pakistan)

Reece Topley (England)

Ihsanullah (Pakistan)

Shahnawaz Dahani (Pakistan)

Mohammad Ali (Pakistan)

Faisal Akram (Pakistan)

Chris Jordan (England)

Aftab Ibrahim (Pakistan)

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Bowlers

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Playoff 1 will be among the following players.

Aamir Jamal (Pakistan)

Daniel Mousley (England)

PSL 09 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi All-Rounders

The following is the list of all-rounders for Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 1.

Multan Sultans 2024 All-Rounders

David Willey is the all-rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2024.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 All-Rounders

All-rounders of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 09 Playoff 1 will be among the following players.

Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan)

Khurram Shahzad (Pakistan)

Salman Irshad (Pakistan)

Arif Yaqoob (Pakistan)

Umair Afridi (Pakistan)

Mohammad Zeeshan (Pakistan)

Lungi Ngidi (South Africa)

Mehran Mumtaz (Pakistan)

PSL 09 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Wicket Keepers

The following is the list of wicketkeepers for Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi for Pakistan Super League 09 Playoff 1.

Multan Sultans 2024 Wicketkeeper

Muhammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper of Multan Sultans for PSL 2024 Playoff 1.

Peshawar Zalmi 2024 Wicketkeeper

Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Haseebullah are the wicketkeepers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Season 09.

According to both teams' head-to-head history and past performance in the previous PSL seasons, Multan Sultans is the favorite team to win the PSL 09 Playoff 1. Furthermore, Zalmi is also performing better at the PSL 09 Points Table. However, we predict Multan Sultans will win The Qualifier in PSL 09. But we know that PSL is always unpredictable, and any ball can be a game-changer for both teams.

PSL 09 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score

You can see the LIVE score of the PSL 2024 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi at 9 PM PST on March 14 March 2024 at UrduPoint. This way, you will not miss any exciting moments of this PSL season.