PSX Turns Bearish, Loses 3,545 Points

Faizan Hashmi Published April 30, 2025 | 08:20 PM

The 100-Index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned around to bearish trend n Wednesday, losing 3,545.60 points, a negative change of 3.09 percent, closing at 111,326.58 points as compared to 114,972.18 points on last trading day

A total of 490,948,134 shares were traded during the day as compared to 409,933,985 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 31.124 billion against Rs 29.067 billion on the last trading day.

As many as 457 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 60 of them recorded gains and 352 sustained losses, whereas the share price of 45 companies remained unchanged.

The three top trading companies were Cnergyico PK with 46,167,601 shares at Rs 7.09 per share, WorldCall Telecom with 40,695,095 shares at Rs 1.25 per share and Bank of Punjab with 20,001,384 shares at Rs 9.12 per share.

PIA Holding Company LimitedB witnessed a maximum increase of Rs 396.94 per share closing at Rs 4,366.33 whereas runner-up was Unilever Pakistan Foods Limited with Rs 369.75 rise in its share price to close at Rs 23,469.75.

Ismail Industries Limited witnessed a maximum decrease of Rs 105.68 per share price, closing at Rs 1,628.83, whereas the runner-up Rafhan Maize Products Company Limited with Rs 84.90 decline in its per share price to Rs 8,950.33.

