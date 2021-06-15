PSL 6: Faf du Plessis will not play today’s match against Lahore Qalandars

(@fidahassanain)

The former South African skipper who has suffered from memory loss after falling injured during a match against Peshawar Zalmi says he is recovering and will be back to action soon.

Abu Dhabi: (UrduPoint/Pakisan Point News-June 15th, 2021) Faf du Plessis, the former skipper of South African who was representing Quetta Gladiators will not play in today’s match against Lahore Qalandars.

Faf du Plessis had suffered from memony loss after he collied with teammate Mohamamd Hasnain while saving a boundary during a match against Peshawar Zalmi.

The player fell on the ground while the Gladiators physio attended him before he got up and was shifted to hospitla for medical care.

Saim Ayub replaced du Plessis as a concussion substitute.

Taking to Twitter, Faf du Plessis confirmed that he suffered from the memory loss and expressed that he would be fine and back to action.

He wrote: “Thank you everyone for all the messages of support. I'm back at the hotel recovering. Have concussion with some memory loss but I will be fine. Hopefully be back on the field soon. Much love,”.