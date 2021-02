PSL 6: Karachi Kings win the toss, opt to bowl first against Quetta Gladiators

(@fidahassanain)

The opening match of PSL 6 is being played after glittering ceremony at Karachi’s National Stadium.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 20th, 2021) Karachi Kings on Saturday won the toss and decided to field first against Quetta Gladiators in the opening match of HBL PSL 6 at National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Colin Ingram, Joe Clarke, Mohammad Nabi, Dan Christian, Imad Wasim (capt) Aamer Yamin, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Amir, Arshad Iqbal

Quetta Gladiators: Chris Gayle, Tom Banton, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (capt), Saim Ayub, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Hasnain, Qais Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Usman Shinwari