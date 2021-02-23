PSL 6 Match 05 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans 23 February 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Peshawar Zalmi, the winners of the PSL 2017 season, and Multan Sultans, the never winners of PSL, will face each other in the 5th match of PSL on 23 February 2021 at 7 PM PST. It is going to be super exciting as both teams are strong and have an enormous fan following. It will be an excellent treat for the cricket fans of Karachi as this is going to happen at National Stadium Karachi.

After Covid-19, the stadium's crowd will be limited; that's why most people will watch Pakistan Super League (6) 2021 edition on screens. We will let you know how you can watch PSL 2021 live stream but first, let's look at both teams' squads.

Peshawar Zalmi Squad Today in PSL 2021

Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Peshawar Zalmi squad.

Local Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Shoaib Malik

Kamran Akmal

Imam-ul-Haq

Wahab Riaz

Haider Ali

Saqib Mahmood

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Mohammad Amir Khan

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Amad Butt

Foreign Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Liam Livingstone (England)

Ravi Bopara (England)

Saqib Mahmood (England)

Mujeeb Ur Rahman (Afghanistan)

Sherfane Rutherford (Guyana)

David Miller (South Africa)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Coach of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Darren Sammy is the head coach of Peshawar Zalmi. Hashim Amla is the batting coach, and Mohammad Akram is the bowling coach.

Captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Wahab Riaz is the captain of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6.

Platinum Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Wahab Riaz

Shoaib Malik

Diamond Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Sherfane Rutherford

Mujeeb ur Rahman

Kamran Akmal

Gold Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Amad Butt

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Silver Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Saqib Mahmood

Mohammad Imran

Imam ul Haq

Umaid Asif

Mohammad Irfan

Emerging Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Imran

Abrar Ahmed

Supplementary Category Players of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Mohammad Amir Khan

Batsman of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

David Miller

Kamran Akmal

Mohammad Imran

Shoaib Malik

Imam ul Haq

Liam Livingstone

Haider Ali

Bowlers of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Wahab Riaz (fast)

Saqib Mahmood (spinner)

Mujeeb ur Rahman (spinner)

Umaid Asif (medium fast)

Mohammad Irfan (fast)

Mohammad Amir Khan (medium fast)

Mohammad Imran (fast)

Abrar Ahmed (leg spinner)

All Rounders of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Ravi Bopara

Wahab Riaz

Sherfane Rutherford

Amad Butt

Wicket Keeper of Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Peshawar Zalmi in PSL 6th Edition.

Kamran Akmal

Multan Sultans Squad Today in PSL 2021

Multan Sultans in PSL 6 has 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Multan Sultans squad.

Local Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the local players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Shahid Afridi

Shan Masood (Captain)

Mohammad Rizwan (Wicket Keeper)

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Usman Qadir

Sohail Khan

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohaibullah

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Imran Khan Snr.

Foreign Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following are the foreign players of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Rilee Rossouw (South African)

Imran Tahir (South African)

James Vince (British)

Chris Lynn (Australian)

Adam Lyth (British)

Carlos Brathwaite (Barbados)

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Multan Sultans in PSL 6.

Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Head Coach of Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 is Andy Flower. The Fast Bowling Coach is Azhar Mehmood. Furthermore, they have Mushtaq Ahmed as the Assistant Coach & Spin Bowling Coach and Richard Halsall as Fielding Coach.

Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Shan Masood is the Captain of Multan Sultans in PSL 6, and Mohammad Rizwan is the Vice-Captain.

Platinum Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Platinum Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Rilee Rossouw

Chris Lynn

Diamond Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Diamond Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Tahir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Tanvir

Gold Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Gold Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

James Vince

Shan Masood (Captain)

Usman Qadir

Silver Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Silver Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Adam Lyth

Mohammad Rizwan (Vice-Captain)

Sohaib Maqsood

Sohail Khan

Sohaibullah

Emerging Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Emerging Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahnawaz Dhani

Mohammad Umar

Supplementary Category Players of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of players in the Supplementary Category for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Carlos Brathwaite

Imran Khan

Batsman of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the batsmen for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shan Masood

Chris Lynn

Rilee Rossouw

James Vince

Muhammad Rizwan

Bowlers of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the bowlers for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Imran Khan Snr

Osman Qadir

Sohail Tanvir

Khushdil Shah

Sohail Khan

All Rounder of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Shahid Afridi

Wicket Keeper of Multan Sultans in PSL 2021

Following is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Rizwan is the wicketkeeper for Multan Sultans in PSL season 6 today.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super tv Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.