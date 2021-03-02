PSL 6 Match 12 (Rescheduled) Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators 2nd March 2021: Watch LIVE on TV

Islamabad United, the champions of PSL 2016 and 2018, and Quetta Gladiators, the winners of the PSL 2019 season, will face each other in the 12th match (Rescheduled) of PSL on Tuesday, 2nd March 2021 at 7 PM PST.

The match is rescheduled because one of the players of Islamabad United, named Fawad Ahmed, tested positive for COVID-19. So the match will now happen on 2nd March instead of 1st March at the same time in National Stadium Karachi.

All other Fawad Ahmed's teammates tested negative, so it is a sigh of relief for the PSL fans. We hope and pray that nothing like that will happen again in the PSL, and we will enjoy it worry-freely.

Islamabad United (Revised) Squad Today in PSL 2021

Islamabad United in PSL 6 has 18 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Islamabad United squad.

Playing 11 of Islamabad United (Revised) in PSL 2021 Today

Following are the playing 11 of Islamabad United today in PSL 6.

Phil Salt

Alex Hales

Shadab Khan

Hussain Talat

Asif Ali

Iftikhar Ahmed

Lewis Gregory

Faheem Ashraf

Zafar Gohar

Hasan Ali

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Johan Botha is the Head Coach of Islamabad United in PSL 6. Saeed Ajmal will be part of the squad as Assistant Coach. Rumman Raees is the Bowling Coach, and Donovan Miller is the Pace Bowling Coach. Corey Rutgers is the Fielding Coach & Fitness Trainer.

Captain of Islamabad United in PSL 2021

Shadab Khan is the captain of Islamabad United in PSL 6.

Batsman of Islamabad United in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the list of the batsmen for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Alex Hales (Right-Handed Batsman)

Faheem Ashraf

Asif Ali

Phil Salt

Bowlers (Revised) of Islamabad United in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the list of the bowlers for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Zafar Gohar

Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Hasan Ali

All Rounders of Islamabad United in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Shadab Khan

Hussain Talat

Lewis Gregory

Iftikhar Ahmed

Wicket Keeper of Islamabad United in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the wicketkeeper for Islamabad United in PSL 6th Edition.

Rohail Nazir

Quetta Gladiators Squad Today in PSL 2021

Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6 is having 19 squad members, including 6 foreign players and the rest locals. Let's have a look at the breakdown of the Quetta Gladiators squad.

Playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021 Today

Following are the playing 11 of Quetta Gladiators today in PSL 6.

Cameron Delport

Saim Ayub

Faf du Plessis

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Azam Khan

Mohammad Nawaz

Ben Cutting

Dale Steyn

Mohammad Hasnain

Usman Shinwari

Zahid Mahmood

Let's have in-depth detail at this squad of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6.

Coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021 Today

Moin Khan is the coach of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021. The batting Coach is sir Viv Richards, Abdul Razzaq is the Assistant Coach, and Azam Khan is the team manager.

Captain of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021 Today

Sarfaraz Ahmed is going to lead the Quetta Gladiators as captain. He is an excellent batsman, former captain of the Pakistan Cricket Team.

Batsman of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the list of the batsmen for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Ben Cutting

Sarfaraz Ahmed

Cameron Delport

Saim Ayub

Faf Du Plessis (Partial replacement)

Bowlers of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the list of the bowlers for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Hasnain

Dale Steyn

Usman Shinwari

Zahid Mehmood

All Rounders of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the list of the all-rounders for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Mohammad Nawaz

Wicket Keeper of Quetta Gladiators in PSL 2021 Today

Following is the wicketkeeper for Quetta Gladiators in PSL 6th Edition.

Azam Khan

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in Pakistan

People are anxious to know how to watch PSL LIVE 2021 and how to watch PSL LIVE streaming, so here we go. You can watch PSL live stream 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Pakistan at PTV Sports, the official broadcaster of PSL; you can watch it live at ptv.com.pk. Also, Geo Super TV Channel is broadcasting PSL in Pakistan. Also, PSL LIVE match watch online at Cricketgateway Website and App.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka

You can watch LIVE PSL 2021 match Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, and Sri Lanka at Sony Sports Network. People of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka can also watch online PSL live stream at Sony Six and SonyLiv app & website. Similarly, fans from India will watch it at Sony Picture Network India on Sony Six and Sony Six HD.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in UAE

Watch PSL match LIVE online today Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators in UAE at eLife TV (Channel No. 775).

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland

You can watch LIVE PSL match streaming 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in New Zealand, UK / Ireland at Sky Sports. People from New Zealand can watch it on Sky Sports NZ while people from UK / Ireland can watch it on Sky Sports Cricket.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in the USA and Canada

PSL watch LIVE 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in the USA and Canada at Willow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean

You can watch PSL LIVE match 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in West Indies / Caribbean at Flow TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Kenya at Supersport.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in North Africa

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in North Africa at Yupp TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in Australia

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Australia at beIN Sports network and Tapmad TV.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in Afghanistan

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Afghanistan at Moby.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Malaysia and Maldives at Astro SuperSport, Sony Sports Network.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in Qatar

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Qatar at Vodafone Sports.

Watch PSL 6 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators (Rescheduled) LIVE in Brunei

You can watch PSL 2021 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiators LIVE in Brunei at Astro SuperSport.