Open Menu

PSL 9: Kings Beat Gladiators By Seven Wickets

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 06, 2024 | 01:01 PM

PSL 9: Kings beat Gladiators by seven wickets

Quetta Gladiators managed to score 118 runs in 19.1 overs which Karachi Kings easily chased at Rawalpindi Ground on Wednesday.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets at Rawalpindi stadium on Wednesday.

The 22nd match of Pakistan which started at 2:00 pm at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium witnessed Karachi Kings' Captain Shaan Masood winning the toss and opting to field first.

Quetta's team, batting first, managed to score 118 runs in 19.1 overs.

Saud Shakeel was prominent for Gladiators with 33 runs while Jason Roy scored 15, Khurram Nawaz made 17, Riley Rossouw contributed 10, Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 9, Aqeel Hussain managed 14, Amer contributed 2, Mohammad Hasnain scored 5, and Usman Tariq scored 1 run.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Abrar took 7 and 1 wickets respectively for Karachi. Mir Hamza managed to take one player out.

Karachi Kings chased down the target of 119 runs in 15.3 overs, with Captain Shaan Masood scoring just 7 runs before being dismissed.

However, James Vince and Tom Banton formed a partnership of 50 runs for the second wicket before James Vince fell for an individual score of 27 runs while Tom Banton remained unbeaten on 49 runs.

For Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Amir, Aqeel Hussain, and Abrar Ahmed each took one wicket. They expressed their determination to break the streak of continuous failures and strive for victory.

Quetta Gladiators' captain Riley Rossouw mentioned that they would work on consolidating success to make it easier to reach the playoffs.

It's noteworthy that two changes have been made in Gladiators' playing XI, with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain returning to the team in place of Sohail Khan and Muhammad Waseem, while Karachi Kings welcomed back Kieron Pollard and rested Lios du Plooy.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Cricket Rawalpindi Shan Masood Sohail Khan James Vince Mohammad Amir Mir Hamza Hasan Ali Mohammad Nawaz Saud Shakeel Karachi Kings Quetta Gladiators Shoaib Malik

Recent Stories

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local governme ..

DC Sanghar reviews arrangements for local government by-election

4 minutes ago
 Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI cou ..

Empowering Luban Workshop staff to benefit BRI countries

4 minutes ago
 Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses ..

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif stresses zero-tolerance for overpricin ..

4 minutes ago
 Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champ ..

Kewell's Yokohama take slender lead in Asian Champions League quarter-final

4 minutes ago
 Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

Ibad asks PTI to withdraw protest call

4 minutes ago
 Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Utta ..

Five killed in LPG cylinder blasts in India's Uttar Pradesh

4 minutes ago
SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness works ..

SEPA, Agha Khan Hospital organizes awareness workshop on "Green Initiatives in H ..

4 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 ..

Foreign Exchange Open Market Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2024

21 minutes ago
 Two more women become members of KP assembly

Two more women become members of KP assembly

22 minutes ago
 7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents

7 dead, 1,365 injured in Punjab road accidents

22 minutes ago
 Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon h ..

Eight drug peddlers, bootleggers, illegal weapon holders netted

22 minutes ago
 Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023

Malaysia records 6,443 road fatalities in 2023

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports