PSL 9: Kings beat Gladiators by seven wickets

(@Abdulla99267510)

Quetta Gladiators managed to score 118 runs in 19.1 overs which Karachi Kings easily chased at Rawalpindi Ground on Wednesday.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 6th, 2024) Karachi Kings defeated Quetta Gladiators by seven wickets at Rawalpindi stadium on Wednesday.

The 22nd match of Pakistan which started at 2:00 pm at Rawalpindi cricket Stadium witnessed Karachi Kings' Captain Shaan Masood winning the toss and opting to field first.

Quetta's team, batting first, managed to score 118 runs in 19.1 overs.

Saud Shakeel was prominent for Gladiators with 33 runs while Jason Roy scored 15, Khurram Nawaz made 17, Riley Rossouw contributed 10, Sarfaraz Ahmed scored 9, Aqeel Hussain managed 14, Amer contributed 2, Mohammad Hasnain scored 5, and Usman Tariq scored 1 run.

Sarfraz Ahmed and Abrar took 7 and 1 wickets respectively for Karachi. Mir Hamza managed to take one player out.

Karachi Kings chased down the target of 119 runs in 15.3 overs, with Captain Shaan Masood scoring just 7 runs before being dismissed.

However, James Vince and Tom Banton formed a partnership of 50 runs for the second wicket before James Vince fell for an individual score of 27 runs while Tom Banton remained unbeaten on 49 runs.

For Quetta Gladiators, Mohammad Amir, Aqeel Hussain, and Abrar Ahmed each took one wicket. They expressed their determination to break the streak of continuous failures and strive for victory.

Quetta Gladiators' captain Riley Rossouw mentioned that they would work on consolidating success to make it easier to reach the playoffs.

It's noteworthy that two changes have been made in Gladiators' playing XI, with Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Hasnain returning to the team in place of Sohail Khan and Muhammad Waseem, while Karachi Kings welcomed back Kieron Pollard and rested Lios du Plooy.

Playing XIs:

Karachi Kings: Shan Masood, Tim Seifert, James Vince, Shoaib Malik, Kieron Pollard, Irfan Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Mir Hamza, Zahid Mahmood, Blessing Muzarabani.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Saud Shakeel, Khawaja Nafay, Rilee Rossouw, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Sherfane Rutherford, Akeal Hosein, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Amir, Abrar Ahmed.