PSL 9: United Beat Sultans By 3 Wickets In Last Ball Thriller

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 10, 2024 | 06:54 PM

Sultans had set 229-run target for Islamabad United but they chased it successfully on the last ball of the match at Rawalpindi Stadium.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 10th, 2024) Islamabad United defeated Multan Sultans by 3 wickets after an exciting contest at Rawalpindi Stadium on Sunday.

Multan Sultans set a target of 229 runs for Islamabad United in the allotted 20 overs in the first inning of the 27th match of Pakistan Super League Season 9.

Islamabad United achieved the target on the last ball of the 20th over with 7 wickets down.

Colin Munro from Islamabad United played an outstanding innings, scoring 84 runs off 40 balls including 9 boundaries and 5 sixes. Captain Shadab Khan contributed 54, Faheem Ashraf 23, and Haider Ali scored 19 runs. However, Salman Ali Agha managed only 2 runs, and Alex Hales failed to score.

From Multan Sultans, Abbas Afridi and Muhammad Ali picked up 2 wickets each, while David Willey and Chris Jordan took one wicket each.

Before that, Multan Sultans scored 228 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in the stipulated 20 overs. Usman Khan's innings of 100 runs off 50 balls couldn't secure victory for the team. Johnson Charles scored 42, Yasir Khan 33, Captain Mohammad Rizwan 20, and Sohaib Maqsood 13 runs. Chris Jordan remained not out with 15 runs.

From Islamabad United, Faheem Ashraf took 2 wickets, while Naseem Shah and Hasan Ali sent one player each to the pavilion.

