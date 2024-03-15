PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

(@Abdulla99267510)

The final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played on March 18 (Monday) at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) In the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League, in Karachi today, Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators.

The match will start at 9:00 pm.

Earlier, in the first play-off played in Karachi last night, Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets to secure a place in the final.

However, Peshawar Zalmi will now play against the winner of today’s match in the second eliminator tomorrow.

