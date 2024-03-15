Open Menu

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United To Face Quetta Gladiators Today

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:57 PM

The final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played on March 18 (Monday) at National Stadium Karachi.

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) In the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League, in Karachi today, Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators.

The match will start at 9:00 pm.

Earlier, in the first play-off played in Karachi last night, Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets to secure a place in the final.

However, Peshawar Zalmi will now play against the winner of today’s match in the second eliminator tomorrow.

Final of the mega event will be played on Monday.

More Stories From Sports