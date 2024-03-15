PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United To Face Quetta Gladiators Today
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 15, 2024 | 01:57 PM
The final match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) will be played on March 18 (Monday) at National Stadium Karachi.
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 15th, 2024) In the first eliminator of the Pakistan Super League, in Karachi today, Islamabad United will face Quetta Gladiators.
The match will start at 9:00 pm.
Earlier, in the first play-off played in Karachi last night, Multan Sultans defeated Peshawar Zalmi by seven wickets to secure a place in the final.
However, Peshawar Zalmi will now play against the winner of today’s match in the second eliminator tomorrow.
Final of the mega event will be played on Monday.
Recent Stories
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
Second review under IMF's Stand by Arrangement (SBA)
More Stories From Sports
-
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services21 minutes ago
-
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland17 hours ago
-
Daly returns for Six Nations title-chasers England against France17 hours ago
-
Scotland recall McDowall for Six Nations finale against Ireland17 hours ago
-
Paris 2024 hopes to be model for lower-carbon Olympics17 hours ago
-
PSL 2024 Playoff 1 Multan Sultans Vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who Will Win18 hours ago
-
Daly starts for England against France, Tuilagi on the bench18 hours ago
-
Nagelsmann names heavily changed squad for Euro hosts Germany19 hours ago
-
Finger fracture rules Capuozzo out of Italy's showdown with Wales19 hours ago
-
Training session held for home-based workers at Nursing College Baldia Town22 hours ago
-
Bahawalpur Tennis Tournament held23 hours ago
-
Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display23 hours ago