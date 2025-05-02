Faisal Gymkhana clinches 28-Run victory over Colony Gymkhana in Zone-IV T20 knockout

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A stellar bowling performance by young left-arm leg-spinner Syed Khizar and a solid half-century by Fayaz Hussain led Faisal Gymkhana to a 28-run win over Colony Gymkhana in the YJ sports Zone-IV T20 Knock Out Inter Club cricket Tournament at Pak Star Ground.

Organized by the Regional Cricket Association Zone-IV in collaboration with YJ Sports, the match saw Faisal Gymkhana post a competitive total of 160 for 8 in their allotted 20 overs. Fayaz Hussain top-scored with a quickfire 51, hitting three fours and four sixes, while M.

Yasir Mushtaq and Muhammad Bilal contributed 30 and 18 runs respectively. Among the bowlers, M. Maaz (2/24), Abdul Basit (2/25), and Amman Ali (2/26) shared the wickets.

In response, Colony Gymkhana managed 132 for 7 in 20 overs. Abdul Saad fought hard with a valiant 53-run knock featuring four boundaries and two sixes. M. Maaz added 23 and Jawad Brohi chipped in with 22, but Syed Khizar’s lethal spell of 4 for 22 dismantled their chase and sealed the win for Faisal Gymkhana.

The tournament continues as local clubs compete for top honors in the competitive Zone-IV circuit.