PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The women athletes of Punjab University have won the three-day 45th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship 2023-24 Iqbal Trophy by showing excellent performance in various track and field events.

The competitions were organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab University at the Punjab Stadium in which players from 26 universities from the country participated.

The second position in the championship was secured by Lahore College for Women University, the third position by Superior University and the fourth position by Government College for Women University Faisalabad, while Sunina Mansoor of Punjab University was declared the best athlete of the championship.

The closing ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director Sports Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt, HEC’s representative Khadim Ali Khan, team managers, coaches and a large number of women athletes. Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Khalid Mehmood said that sports provide good health and good mind to the youth.

He said, "We are proud that the female students of different universities have demonstrated their excellent skills in the competition and proved that they can achieve success in every field." He expressed hope that the women athletes participating in the competitions will play an active role in enlightening the name of Pakistan. On this occasion, he also announced a special cash prize for the best athlete Sunina Musawar.

While thanking the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, he said that such activities will continue in the future so that sports women can get a chance to showcase their skills. He congratulated the Director Sports Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt and his team for the successful organization of the games.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt said that the Punjab University Sports Department is playing an active role in promoting sports and would continue to organize such competitions regularly.