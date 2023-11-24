Open Menu

PU Wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

Muhammad Rameez Published November 24, 2023 | 07:05 PM

PU wins All Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship

The women athletes of Punjab University have won the three-day 45th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship 2023-24 Iqbal Trophy by showing excellent performance in various track and field events

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2023) The women athletes of Punjab University have won the three-day 45th All-Pakistan Inter-University Women Athletics Championship 2023-24 Iqbal Trophy by showing excellent performance in various track and field events.

The competitions were organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission of Pakistan and Punjab University at the Punjab Stadium in which players from 26 universities from the country participated.

The second position in the championship was secured by Lahore College for Women University, the third position by Superior University and the fourth position by Government College for Women University Faisalabad, while Sunina Mansoor of Punjab University was declared the best athlete of the championship.

The closing ceremony was attended by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Mehmood, Director Sports Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt, HEC’s representative Khadim Ali Khan, team managers, coaches and a large number of women athletes. Speaking at the event, Vice Chancellor Dr.

Khalid Mehmood said that sports provide good health and good mind to the youth.

He said, "We are proud that the female students of different universities have demonstrated their excellent skills in the competition and proved that they can achieve success in every field." He expressed hope that the women athletes participating in the competitions will play an active role in enlightening the name of Pakistan. On this occasion, he also announced a special cash prize for the best athlete Sunina Musawar.

While thanking the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, he said that such activities will continue in the future so that sports women can get a chance to showcase their skills. He congratulated the Director Sports Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt and his team for the successful organization of the games.

Dr. Zafar Iqbal Butt said that the Punjab University Sports Department is playing an active role in promoting sports and would continue to organize such competitions regularly.

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Sports Punjab Superior Women HEC Event From Government Best LCWU

Recent Stories

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority ..

"Villages Will Shine" campaign govt's top priority; DC Jhang

6 minutes ago
 Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaite ..

Israel-Hamas guns silent as hostage release awaited

6 minutes ago
 Education ministry to hold three-day National Leve ..

Education ministry to hold three-day National Level Conference on reading and li ..

9 minutes ago
 Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

Imam-e-Kaaba leads Friday prayer at Faisal Mosque

9 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5 ..

Pakistan’s Tech Wizards Impressed by vivo V29e 5G!

2 hours ago
 Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Ch ..

Here’s what you need to know about the TikTok Challenges

2 hours ago
KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

KSE-100 tops 59,000 points on investor confidence

2 hours ago
 Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

Gomal University, University of Mianwali sign MoU

1 hour ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2023

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about r ..

Caretaker PM emphasizes on educating youth about rich Islamic history, culture

3 hours ago
 Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

Rupee shed 11 paisa against Dollar

1 hour ago
 IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement ..

IMF disbursed $ 1.2 bln under Stand By Arrangement so far: Caretaker Minister fo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Sports