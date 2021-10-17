Punjab -C, GB, KPK -C, Wapda, Army emerge victorious in CM Punjab Women Hockey

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Colours (Punjab C) outplayed Sindh Whites (Sindh W) by 5-0 in a league round match on the third day of First Chief Minister Punjab 5-a-Side National Women Hockey Championship, here at National Hockey Stadium, on Sunday.

Punjab -C' Sidra Hakeem, who scored three goals, was the main goal-scorer for the triumphant team. The remaining two goals were scored by Humera Rafi and Mahak Rasheed.

Director General sports board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh, along with Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, PHF Women Hockey Wing General Manager Ms Tanzeela Amir Cheema, and Deputy Director Chand Perveen also witnessed the exciting matches.

The Sports Board Punjab is organising the event for the preparation of inaugural FIH Hockey 5s World Cup, scheduled to be staged in Oman's capital city, Muscat.

In the next thrilling encounter, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) women hockey team scripted an upset victory against Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (W) when they shocked their opponents by a thin margin of 3-2.

Gilgit-Baltistan women hockey team began their match in an aggressive style and took 3-0 lead till the half time. Abida showed wonderful ball control and scored two beautiful field goals for the winning team, while the third goal was scored by Kalsoom through her field effort.

In the second half, KPK -W team bounced back and scored two goals through Reshma in 11th and 18th minute of the game, but they could not change the fate of the match.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa -C defeated Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) by 7-1 in the next match. Areeba Yaqoob of KPK -C was in superb form in the match and struck all the seven goals for the victorious team. Aksha scored the only goal for the losing AJK team.

The next match of the day was proved to be a one-sided affair in which Wapda rout Sindh -C by a huge difference of 13-0. Afsheen Noreen netted five goals, Sana Allah Ditta three and Maira Sabir struck two goals while Rimsha Illyas, Kalsoom and Hamra Latif contributed one goal each for the winning team.

Army women hockey team thrashed Punjab -W by 5-1 in the 5th match of the day. Iqra Iqbal, Fozia Naz, Sana Naz, Adeeba Afzal and Asma scored one goal each for Army team. Punjab -W's solitary goal was netted by Fatima Ghaffar through a field effort.

The last match of the day was played between Railways and the HEC. Both the teams scored two goals each. HEC's Nisha struck both goals of her team demonstrating excellent goal-scoring prowess. Sarika Sarwar and Arzoo Mansoor were goal-scorers of Railways women hockey team.