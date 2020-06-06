UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Punjab Police Golf Players Meet PPSB DG

Zeeshan Mehtab 4 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 06:57 PM

LAHORE, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :Steps for possible encouragement and supervision of players in police force will further be enhanced for getting more desired results and performances.

This was stated by Addl IG Operations Punjab and Director General Pakistan Police sports board (PPSB) Inam Ghani during a meeting with players of Punjab Police golf team at Central Police Office here on Saturday.

He said that players of Punjab Police golf team had brought laurels by representing the department at national and international level, whereas these players also guided the young players as per their abilities and experience.

Inam Ghani urged the players to conduct game practices with more hard work, commitment and regularity for next competitions and focus their full attention for the best results.

The competitions participated and won by Punjab Police Golf Team were as National Championship Pakistan Golf, Sri Lankan Championship, Islamabad championship Faisalabad Golf tournament, National games, Gym Khana Championship and Garrison Golf Championship along with other national and international competitions.

During the meeting, players expressed their resolve to brighten the nameof Punjab Police by winning more competitions.

