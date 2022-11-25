UrduPoint.com

Qatar Drop Goalkeeper For Crunch Senegal Clash

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 25, 2022 | 10:36 PM

Doha, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :Hosts Qatar dropped goalkeeper Saad Al Sheeb for their must-win clash against Senegal at the World Cup on Friday, bringing in Meshaal Barsham to replace him.

Al Sheeb looked shaky in Qatar's opening 2-0 defeat to Ecuador and conceded a first-half penalty that Enner Valencia converted.

Barsham is one of three new faces in the Qatar line-up, along with defender Isamil Mohamad and midfielder Assim Madibo.

Bassam Hisham and Abdulaziz Hatem make way for them.

Senegal make two changes from their opening 2-0 defeat to the Netherlands.

Ismail Jakobs replaces Pape Abou Cisse in defence, while forward Famara Diedhiou comes into the line-up in place of Cheikhou Kouyate.

Starting line-ups: Qatar (5-3-2) Meshaal Barsham; Pedro Miguel, Ismail Mohamad, Boualem Khoukhi, Abdelkarim Hassan, Homam Ahmed; Karim Boudiaf, Assim Madibo, Hassan Al Haydos (capt); Almoez Ali, Akram Afif Coach: Felix Sanchez (ESP) Senegal (4-3-3) Edouard Mendy; Youssouf Sabaly, Kalidou Koulibaly (capt), Ismail Jakobs, Abdou Diallo; Idrissa Gana Gueye, Nampalys Mendy, Krepin Diatta; Boulaye Dia, Ismaila Sarr, Famara Diedhiou Coach: Aliou Cisse (SEN) Referee: Antonio Mateu Lahoz (ESP)

