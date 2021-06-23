UrduPoint.com
Quinton De Kock Returns To Top 10 Of ICC Rankings

Zeeshan Mehtab 3 minutes ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 02:53 PM

Quinton de Kock returns to top 10 of ICC Rankings

South Africa's Quinton de Kock has returned to the top 10 of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after top-scoring against the West Indies and helping complete a 158-run victory in St Lucia for a 2-0 win in their ICC World Test Championship series

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :South Africa's Quinton de Kock has returned to the top 10 of the MRF Tyres ICC Men's Test Player Rankings after top-scoring against the West Indies and helping complete a 158-run victory in St Lucia for a 2-0 win in their ICC World Test Championship series.

De Kock's knock of 96 in the first innings has helped him gain two places and reach 10th position, the first time in 18 months that he is in the top 10, said an ICC press release issued here.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman, who has a career-best sixth ranking, was last in the top 10 in December 2019.

Another left-hander progressing in the latest weekly update is captain Dean Elgar, up one place to 19th after setting the platform for the win with a knock of 77. Rassie van der Dussen has rocketed 31 places to 43rd position after notching an unbeaten 75 in the second innings.

Among South Africa's bowlers, player of the match Kagiso Rabada is up one place to sixth after taking five wickets in the match while spinner Keshav Maharaj, who completed South Africa's first Test hat-trick in 61 years during the second innings, has reaped the benefits of his seven-wicket match haul, progressing three places to 28th.

Lungi Ngidi is up three places to 41st.

West Indies batter Jermaine Blackwood is up 12 places to 44th after scores of 49 and 25, while Shai Hope (up three places to 82nd) and Kieran Powell (up six places to 94th) have also progressed in the list.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach's seven wickets see him close in on a top 10 place, moving up one slot to 12th among bowlers. Kyle Mayers's useful medium-fast stuff has helped him move up 51 places to joint-53rd after finishing with three wickets in each innings.

Meanwhile, former West Indies captain Jason Holder has lost 28 rating points to slip behind Ravindra Jadeja in the list of all-rounders. The Indian left-hander, who returns to No.1 after last being there in August 2017, is on 386 rating points, two ahead of Holder.

