Open Menu

Rameez Ahmad Appointed Domestic Coach For Abbottabad Cricket Team

Muhammad Rameez Published November 06, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Rameez Ahmad appointed domestic coach for Abbottabad cricket team

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Rameez Ahmad has been appointed the domestic coach for cricket team of district Abbottabad and as the field coach for Abbottabad Region for the 2024-25 season.

A former first-class cricketer and Level 2 certified coach, Rameez brings years of national and international cricket experience to his new roles.

Rameez's cricketing career includes 22 first-class and 18 List A matches, representing Abbottabad Region and recording two centuries and four half-centuries. He groomed his coaching skills through Level 1 and Level 2 certification courses in Australia, completed in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

His overseas playing experience includes stints with Parkfield Liscard Cricket Club in the UK (2012-2013), Carnegie Cricket Club, and middle Park Cricket Club in Melbourne, Australia, where he served both as a player and coach from 2016 to 2019.

Rameez’s coaching journey also extended to the United States, where he coached and played from 2015 to 2023 in prestigious leagues such as the US Open Cricket Tournament, Michigan Cricket League, Dallas Premier League, Washington Cricket League, Diversity Cup, DMV Cup, US Premier League, and Atlanta T20.

Closer to home, he was appointed as the District Head Coach for Abbottabad from 2021 to 2023 and served as the Regional Head Coach for the U16 Abbottabad team in 2023.

On his appointment, Rameez shared his ambition to equip young players with modern cricketing techniques and elevate their fitness levels for improved performance. A native of Abbottabad, Rameez has played a pivotal role in nurturing young cricketing talent at the grassroots level.

Known for his dedication and commitment to his players and his work, the Abbottabad cricket management extends its congratulations, confident that his extensive experience as a first-class player and seasoned coach will significantly enhance the skill and performance of domestic cricket in the region.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Cricket T20 Australia Abbottabad Washington Young Melbourne Dallas Atlanta United Kingdom United States 2016 2015 2019 From Premier League Coach US Open

Recent Stories

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

2 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

2 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week ..

Boeing union approves contract, ending over 7-week strike

13 hours ago
Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Fina ..

Gauff beats Swiatek to reach last four of WTA Finals

13 hours ago
 SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

SBP grants approvals for setting up EMI, PSO

14 hours ago
 Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

Stock markets climb, dollar dips as US votes

14 hours ago
 Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

Foreign investment, stock exchange improving: Asif

14 hours ago
 England name unchanged team for Australia clash

England name unchanged team for Australia clash

14 hours ago
 FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Baloch ..

FC organizes Mega Sports Events in parts of Balochistan

14 hours ago

More Stories From Sports