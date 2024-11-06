Rameez Ahmad appointed domestic coach for Abbottabad cricket team

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) Rameez Ahmad has been appointed the domestic coach for cricket team of district Abbottabad and as the field coach for Abbottabad Region for the 2024-25 season.

A former first-class cricketer and Level 2 certified coach, Rameez brings years of national and international cricket experience to his new roles.

Rameez's cricketing career includes 22 first-class and 18 List A matches, representing Abbottabad Region and recording two centuries and four half-centuries. He groomed his coaching skills through Level 1 and Level 2 certification courses in Australia, completed in 2016 and 2019 respectively.

His overseas playing experience includes stints with Parkfield Liscard Cricket Club in the UK (2012-2013), Carnegie Cricket Club, and middle Park Cricket Club in Melbourne, Australia, where he served both as a player and coach from 2016 to 2019.

Rameez’s coaching journey also extended to the United States, where he coached and played from 2015 to 2023 in prestigious leagues such as the US Open Cricket Tournament, Michigan Cricket League, Dallas Premier League, Washington Cricket League, Diversity Cup, DMV Cup, US Premier League, and Atlanta T20.

Closer to home, he was appointed as the District Head Coach for Abbottabad from 2021 to 2023 and served as the Regional Head Coach for the U16 Abbottabad team in 2023.

On his appointment, Rameez shared his ambition to equip young players with modern cricketing techniques and elevate their fitness levels for improved performance. A native of Abbottabad, Rameez has played a pivotal role in nurturing young cricketing talent at the grassroots level.

Known for his dedication and commitment to his players and his work, the Abbottabad cricket management extends its congratulations, confident that his extensive experience as a first-class player and seasoned coach will significantly enhance the skill and performance of domestic cricket in the region.

APP/vak