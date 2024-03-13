Ramsey In Wales Euro 2024 Play-off Squad Despite Lack Of Game Time
Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Aaron Ramsey was on Wednesday named in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off squad to face Finland, despite not starting a match for six months.
The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint.
But Rob Page has named the 33-year-old midfielder in a 28-man squad as Wales seek to qualify for a third successive European Championship and fourth major tournament in five.
Wales host Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final in Cardiff on March 21, with the winners at home against Estonia or Poland five days later to determine a place in Germany.
Ramsey, speaking to Sky sports on Saturday about his playing return, said: "I'm optimistic and hopefully I'll get back on that pitch as soon as possible.
"These play-off games at home are vital. We've had so much success of late over the last four tournaments.
"The expectation is on us now to keep qualifying for these tournaments.
"
There are also recalls for Adam Davies, Charlie Savage, Dylan Levitt, Josh Low, Rabbi Matondo, Rubin Colwill and Wes Burns.
Low replaces Tom Lockyer, who played in Wales' last Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey in November.
Luton defender Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth in December.
Wales squad:
Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester), Tom King (Wolves), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Joe Rodon (Leeds), Joe Low (Wycombe), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Jay Dasilva (Coventry), Connor Roberts (Leeds), Wes Burns (Ipswich), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Dylan Levitt (Hibernian), Jordan James (Birmingham), Charlie Savage (Reading), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich), Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), David Brooks (Southampton), Daniel James (Leeds), Liam Cullen (Swansea), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff), Brennan Johnson (Tottenham), Kieffer Moore (Ipswich)
Recent Stories
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 2024
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced
Around 900 Afghan refugees to be empowered under PPAF’s Poverty Graduation Pro ..
Tokyo shares open higher after US gains
Rupee gains 29 paisa against dollar
NSHS holds seminar on `Quality Assurance and Accreditation Awareness’
Teenager on bicycle stabs two Israelis at West Bank checkpoint
Match officials for playoffs, final announced
More Stories From Sports
-
PSL 9: Iftikhar Ahmed of Multan Sultans fined for violating code of conduct47 minutes ago
-
Safwan Abbasi XI beat Junaid Lodhi XI in a friendly match of Old Sadiqians56 minutes ago
-
PSL 9: Ahsan, Gaffaney and Illingworth named officials for playoffs, final1 hour ago
-
Raya's penalty heroics end debate over Arsenal No.1 spot42 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Deaf Cricket Team win DICC T20 World Cup 20241 hour ago
-
PSL 9 playoff stage set to start by tomorrow1 hour ago
-
Pakistan win DICC T20 World Cup 20242 hours ago
-
HBL PSL 9: Match officials for playoffs, final announced31 minutes ago
-
Match officials for playoffs, final announced31 minutes ago
-
Russia should not boycott Paris Olympics: sports minister3 hours ago
-
National Netball Championship in June4 hours ago
-
Sania Mirza shares heart-felt Ramadan message4 hours ago