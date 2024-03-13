Open Menu

Ramsey In Wales Euro 2024 Play-off Squad Despite Lack Of Game Time

Muhammad Rameez Published March 13, 2024 | 05:50 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) Aaron Ramsey was on Wednesday named in Wales' Euro 2024 play-off squad to face Finland, despite not starting a match for six months.

The 84-times capped Wales skipper suffered a knee injury in September and was out until February, making two substitute appearances for Cardiff before picking up a calf complaint.

But Rob Page has named the 33-year-old midfielder in a 28-man squad as Wales seek to qualify for a third successive European Championship and fourth major tournament in five.

Wales host Finland in a Euro 2024 play-off semi-final in Cardiff on March 21, with the winners at home against Estonia or Poland five days later to determine a place in Germany.

Ramsey, speaking to Sky sports on Saturday about his playing return, said: "I'm optimistic and hopefully I'll get back on that pitch as soon as possible.

"These play-off games at home are vital. We've had so much success of late over the last four tournaments.

"The expectation is on us now to keep qualifying for these tournaments.

"

There are also recalls for Adam Davies, Charlie Savage, Dylan Levitt, Josh Low, Rabbi Matondo, Rubin Colwill and Wes Burns.

Low replaces Tom Lockyer, who played in Wales' last Euro 2024 qualifier against Turkey in November.

Luton defender Lockyer suffered a cardiac arrest in a Premier League game at Bournemouth in December.

Wales squad:

Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester), Tom King (Wolves), Adam Davies (Sheffield United), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Joe Rodon (Leeds), Joe Low (Wycombe), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ben Cabango (Swansea), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Jay Dasilva (Coventry), Connor Roberts (Leeds), Wes Burns (Ipswich), Ethan Ampadu (Leeds), Josh Sheehan (Bolton), Dylan Levitt (Hibernian), Jordan James (Birmingham), Charlie Savage (Reading), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Nathan Broadhead (Ipswich), Aaron Ramsey (Cardiff), Rabbi Matondo (Rangers), David Brooks (Southampton), Daniel James (Leeds), Liam Cullen (Swansea), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff), Brennan Johnson (Tottenham), Kieffer Moore (Ipswich)

More Stories From Sports