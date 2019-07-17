UrduPoint.com
Regional Sports Gala Of District Abbottabad Concluded Amidst Great Fun

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:49 PM

Regional Sports Gala of District Abbottabad concluded amidst great fun

Abbottabad Green stun strong White team in the a thrilling final of the District Abbottabad Sports Gala which concluded under the aegis of Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Abbottabad Green stun strong White team in the a thrilling final of the District Abbottabad sports Gala which concluded under the aegis of Regional Sports Officer Abbottabad on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Aamir Afaq, Director Operation Directorate of Sports KP Syed Saqlain Shah, President Abbottabad Kabaddi Association Tahir Munir, District Sports Officer Waseem Fazal, former Director Sports Tariq Mehmood, representatives of the District Govt, players and officials were also present during the final.

The final was also witnessed by capacity crowd present in the Gunj Football ground and the players received thundering applauses from the sitting spectators on their excellent show. Both Abbottabad Green and White team gave each other a tough fight and made struggle hard for a single point.

Abbottabad White team was leading both the first and second quarters but later on in the third and fourth quarters the Greens dominated and thus marched into victory with close contestant final at 43-40 points.

In the Badminton final Faizan defeated Omar Khan defeated Faizan by 3-2 in another thrilling final of the senior category, the score was 19-21, 17-21, 21-18, 21-19 and 21-19. In the Junior category Mudassir beat Haris by 3-2. Both Haris and Mudassir exhibited classic display laced with forceful smashes, cross court smashes and excellent service.

At the end, the chief guest gave away trophies and cash prizes. It is worth mentioning here that Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani inaugurated the Sports Gala in which a total of 12 different events for both male and female organized under the aegis of Regional Sports Officer and District Govt.

