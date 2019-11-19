UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ricky Ponting Warns Australia Of Babar Azam Threat Ahead Of Pakistan Tests

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Tue 19th November 2019 | 05:19 PM

Ricky Ponting warns Australia of Babar Azam threat ahead of Pakistan Tests

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has lauded Babar Azam as Pakistan's danger man ahead of the upcoming Test series beginning Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2019 ) :Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting has lauded Babar Azam as Pakistan's danger man ahead of the upcoming Test series beginning Thursday.

Babar is the No.3 ranked batsman in ODI's as well as being the No1 T20 batsman, however, despite his modest career Test batting average of 35.28, Ponting is backing the 25-year-old right-hander to take a major leap in the coming years.

"We haven't seen the best of him yet," he said.

"Twenty-odd Tests for an average of 35 � he's better than that. He averages 54 in one-day cricket at a strike-rate of about 90.

"He's a very, very classy player.

"He's a really exciting talent and probably the guy I'm looking forward to seeing the most this summer. I've seen the Aussies a lot and I've seen a lot of the Kiwis, but I'm really excited to see him.

"He could be anything," the former skipper said as quoted by cricket.com.au Babar has already shown his class in Pakistan's tour matches in the lead-up to the Gabba Test, with a classy 157 against Australia A last week.

The classy right-hander was a part of Pakistan's touring party to Australia three years ago, but struggled in the No.3 spot, and Ponting said the key to Babar's success was keeping him away from the new ball.

"What they've tried with him before obviously hasn't worked (because) when you watch him bat, he's better than a 35 average," he said.

"If they can massage him and help him through a little bit, keep him away from the new ball a little bit in Australia, then I think they'll get the best out of him."

Related Topics

Pakistan Cricket T20 Australia Man Babar Azam From Best

Recent Stories

Prominent businessmen to be granted Golden Residen ..

6 minutes ago

Entrepreneurship and regional integration transfor ..

6 minutes ago

We didn't go to and from Islamabad without purpose ..

9 minutes ago

Heilongjiang renovates toilets for 87,000 rural ho ..

58 seconds ago

Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) will make L ..

1 minute ago

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) starts ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.