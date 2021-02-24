Rizwana Qazi appointed Additional Commissioner-IR

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2021 ) :Federal board of Revenue (FBR) has appointed Rizwana Qazi, a BS-19 officer of Inland Revenue Service (IRS) as Additional Commissioner-IR, Corporate Tax Office, Islamabad.

According to FBR notification issued here, she assumed the charge of the post.

FBR also notified that Abdul Hameed Anjum Arayn, a BS-20 officer of IRS assumed the charge of Commissioner-IR (Zone-V/ WHT), Regional Tax Office-I, Karachi.

He has relinquished the charge of the post Commissioner-IR (Zone-III), RTO-I, Karachi.