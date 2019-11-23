UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rohail’s Century Earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 Trophy

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sat 23rd November 2019 | 05:56 PM

Rohail’s century earns Pakistan ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 trophy

Rohail Nazir’s sparkling century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019) Rohail Nazir’s sparkling century helped Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 77 runs in the final of the ACC Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2019 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on Saturday.

After being put into bat, the openers Omair Bin Yousuf (4 off 15 balls) and Haider (26 off 23 balls) fell early leaving Pakistan 41 for two in the eighth over.

After the departure of the opening pair, Imran Rafiq and Rohail Nazir got together and contributed a 117-run partnership for the third wicket. Imran’s 62 off 88 balls included four fours and two sixes.

Rohail top-scored with a 111-ball 113, laced with 12 fours and three sixes.

Saud Shakeel played a captain’s innings and contributed a quick-fire 42 off 40 balls to help his side reach 301 for six in 50 overs.

For Bangladesh, Sumon Khan picked three wickets for 75 runs, while Hasan Mahmud grabbed two wickets.

Chasing 302, Bangladesh were never in the hunt and were bundled out for 224 in 43.

3 overs.

Afif Hossain coming to bat at number five, top-scored with a 53-ball 49, hitting four fours and a six. The home team captain Nazmul Hossain’s innings of 46 off 53 balls, and Mahedi Hasan's 42 off 45 balls went in vain.

For Pakistan, Mohammad Hasnain took three wickets for 32 runs in 8.3 overs. Khushdil Shah and Saif Badar chipped in with two wickets apiece for 39 and 27 runs, respectively.

Wicket-Keeper batsman Rohail Nazir for his century was named the player of the final.

Scores in brief:

Pakistan v Bangladesh, Final, Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, MirpurPakistan 301-6, 50 overs (Rohail Nazir 113, Imran Rafiq 62, Saud Shakeel42; Sumon Khan 3-75, Hasan Mahmud 2-52)

Bangladesh 224 all out, 43.3 overs (Afif Hossain 49, Nazmul Hossain 46, Mahedi Hasan 42; Mohammad Hasnain 3-32, Khushdil Shah 2-39, Saif Badar 2-27)

Result: Pakistan win by 77 runs

Player of the match: Rohail Nazir (Pakistan)

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Bangladesh Mirpur Nazmul Hossain Saud Shakeel 2019 All Asia

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Ships Moawin & Aslatvisit Portnouakc ..

11 minutes ago

Situation With WADA Panel Non-Compliance Recommend ..

23 minutes ago

Police find body near railway crossing in Khanewal ..

23 minutes ago

Azad Jammu and Kashmir President Sardar Masood Kha ..

19 minutes ago

Deep controversy emerges ahead of POA elections

19 minutes ago

Walk held to mark 'World Fisheries Day' at GCWUF

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Sports

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.