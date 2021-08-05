UrduPoint.com

Rugby League World Cup Postponed Until 2022: Organisers

Zeeshan Mehtab 35 seconds ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 12:44 PM

Rugby League World Cup postponed until 2022: organisers

The 2021 Rugby League World Cup due to take place in England later this year has been postponed until 2022, organisers announced on Thursday

London (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :The 2021 Rugby League World Cup due to take place in England later this year has been postponed until 2022, organisers announced on Thursday.

"Rugby League World Cup 2021 (RLWC2021) and the UK government have today announced their intention to stage the flagship event in the international rugby league Calendar in 2022," a statement said.

