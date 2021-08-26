RugbyU: Factfile For World Champions South Africa
Zeeshan Mehtab 39 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 10:30 AM
Johannesburg, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :World champions South Africa fly to Australia on Thursday for four rounds of the Rugby Championship after completing the six-match home leg of their season: results July 2 At Pretoria: South Africa 40 Georgia 9 July 24 At Cape Town: South Afria 17 British and Irish Lions 22 July 31 At Cape Town: South Africa 27 Lions 9 Aug 7 At Cape Town: South Africa 19 Lions 16 Aug 14 At Gqeberha: South Africa 32 Argentina 12 Aug 21 At Gqeberha: South Africa 29 Argentina 10 Scorers Tries: 2 - Aphelele Fassi, Makazole Mapimpi, Malcolm Marx, Cobus Reinach; 1 - Lukhanyo Am, Jaden Hendrikse, Herschel Jantjies, Faf de Klerk, Cheslin Kolbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Kwagga Smith Conversions: 8 - Handre Pollard, 2 - Elton Jantjies Penalties: 16 - Pollard, 5 - E.
Jantjies, 2 - Morne Steyn Fixtures Rugby Championship (Australia) Sept 12 - Australia, Gold Coast; Sept 18 - Australia, Brisbane; Sept 25 - New Zealand, Townsville; Oct 2 - New Zealand, Gold CoastTour (Britain)Nov 6 - Wales, Cardiff; Nov 13 - Scotland, Edinburgh; Nov 20 - England, London.