RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

Results from the opening weekend of the French Top 14 season on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the opening weekend of the French Top 14 season on Saturday: Biarritz 27 Bordeaux-Begles 15 Brive 36 Perpignan 15 Castres 16 Pau 12 Playing later (times GMT) Stade Francais v Racing 92 (1615), Toulon v Montpellier (1905) Playing SundayLyon v Clermont (1545), La Rochelle v Toulouse (1905)