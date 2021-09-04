UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - 1st Update

Muhammad Rameez 1 minute ago Sat 04th September 2021 | 10:34 PM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - 1st update

Results from the opening weekend of the French Top 14 season on Saturday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2021 ) :results from the opening weekend of the French Top 14 season on Saturday: Biarritz 27 Bordeaux-Begles 15 Brive 36 Perpignan 15 Castres 16 Pau 12 Playing later (times GMT) Stade Francais v Racing 92 (1615), Toulon v Montpellier (1905) Playing SundayLyon v Clermont (1545), La Rochelle v Toulouse (1905)

