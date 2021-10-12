Russian National Football Team Defeats Slovenia in World Cup 2022 Qualifiers

MARIBOR (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2021) The Russian football national team beat the Slovenians in the 2022 World Cup qualifier and secured at least participation in the play-offs for the right to qualify for the final part of the tournament in Qatar.

The match of Group H, which took place on Monday in Maribor, ended with a score of 2-1 in favor of the Russians. The winners were scored by Igor Diveev (28th minute) and Georgi Dzhikiya (32), the Slovenes' goal was scored by Josip Ilicic (40).

The Russian national team scored 19 points and came out on top in the group table, two points ahead of the Croatian team. Also, the Russians are 9 points ahead of the teams of Slovakia and Slovenia, both with 10 points.