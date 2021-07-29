Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lost to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lost to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.

Carreno Busta won the match in two sets with a final score of 6-2, 7-6.