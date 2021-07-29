- Home
Zeeshan Mehtab 5 minutes ago Thu 29th July 2021 | 04:23 PM
TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Russian tennis star Daniil Medvedev lost to Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta in the quarterfinal at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Thursday.
Carreno Busta won the match in two sets with a final score of 6-2, 7-6.