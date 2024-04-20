Open Menu

Rybakina To Face Kostyuk In Stuttgart Final After Ending Swiatek's 10-match Streak

Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2024 | 11:12 PM

Rybakina to face Kostyuk in Stuttgart final after ending Swiatek's 10-match streak

Elena Rybakina ended defending champion Iga Swiatek's 10-match winning streak in Stuttgart on Saturday to reach the final of the clay-court tournament

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Elena Rybakina ended defending champion Iga Swiatek's 10-match winning streak in Stuttgart on Saturday to reach the final of the clay-court tournament.

Fourth seed Rybakina came through their semi-final clash 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, stunning the Polish world number one who had captured the last two titles at the German tournament.

Rybakina now boasts a 4-2 career head-to-head record against the four-time Grand Slam winner and will be playing in her fifth final of 2024 on Sunday.

"Like always it was a very tough match," Rybakina said of her opponent.

"My serve helped me a lot in important moments. I was fighting for the ball.

"It was such a close match. I'm really happy I managed to win and could show a good game.

"

Winners of the Stuttgart tournament, sponsored by German automobile company Porsche, receive a car but Rybakina revealed the prize would be of little use.

"I actually don't have a driver's licence," said Rybakina, 24, who has titles to her name this season in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi and runners-up spots at Doha and Miami.

Rybakina will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in Saturday's second semi-final.

Kostyuk took just one hour 35 minutes to win, just a day after coming through a three-hour epic against American Coco Gauff.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian will place in her second final of the season, having finished runner up to Brit Katie Boulter at the San Diego Open in March.

Related Topics

World German Company Abu Dhabi Driver Car Adelaide Stuttgart Doha San Diego Miami March Sunday Porsche Wimbledon

Recent Stories

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zeal ..

Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match

4 minutes ago
 6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

Tennis: Bucharest ATP results

9 minutes ago
 Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win str ..

Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final

9 minutes ago
 1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute

9 minutes ago
 Football: Scottish Cup result

Football: Scottish Cup result

9 minutes ago
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in ..

Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash

9 minutes ago
 Former world number one and two-time major winner ..

Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires

9 minutes ago
 AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue ..

AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal

9 minutes ago
 Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richard ..

Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores

9 minutes ago
 Tennis: Rouen WTA results

Tennis: Rouen WTA results

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Sports