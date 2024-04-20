Elena Rybakina ended defending champion Iga Swiatek's 10-match winning streak in Stuttgart on Saturday to reach the final of the clay-court tournament

Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Elena Rybakina ended defending champion Iga Swiatek's 10-match winning streak in Stuttgart on Saturday to reach the final of the clay-court tournament.

Fourth seed Rybakina came through their semi-final clash 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, stunning the Polish world number one who had captured the last two titles at the German tournament.

Rybakina now boasts a 4-2 career head-to-head record against the four-time Grand Slam winner and will be playing in her fifth final of 2024 on Sunday.

"Like always it was a very tough match," Rybakina said of her opponent.

"My serve helped me a lot in important moments. I was fighting for the ball.

"It was such a close match. I'm really happy I managed to win and could show a good game.

"

Winners of the Stuttgart tournament, sponsored by German automobile company Porsche, receive a car but Rybakina revealed the prize would be of little use.

"I actually don't have a driver's licence," said Rybakina, 24, who has titles to her name this season in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi and runners-up spots at Doha and Miami.

Rybakina will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in Saturday's second semi-final.

Kostyuk took just one hour 35 minutes to win, just a day after coming through a three-hour epic against American Coco Gauff.

The 21-year-old Ukrainian will place in her second final of the season, having finished runner up to Brit Katie Boulter at the San Diego Open in March.