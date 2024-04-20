- Home
- Sports
- Miscellaneous
- Rybakina to face Kostyuk in Stuttgart final after ending Swiatek's 10-match streak
Rybakina To Face Kostyuk In Stuttgart Final After Ending Swiatek's 10-match Streak
Zeeshan Mehtab Published April 20, 2024 | 11:12 PM
Elena Rybakina ended defending champion Iga Swiatek's 10-match winning streak in Stuttgart on Saturday to reach the final of the clay-court tournament
Stuttgart, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2024) Elena Rybakina ended defending champion Iga Swiatek's 10-match winning streak in Stuttgart on Saturday to reach the final of the clay-court tournament.
Fourth seed Rybakina came through their semi-final clash 6-3, 4-6, 6-3, stunning the Polish world number one who had captured the last two titles at the German tournament.
Rybakina now boasts a 4-2 career head-to-head record against the four-time Grand Slam winner and will be playing in her fifth final of 2024 on Sunday.
"Like always it was a very tough match," Rybakina said of her opponent.
"My serve helped me a lot in important moments. I was fighting for the ball.
"It was such a close match. I'm really happy I managed to win and could show a good game.
"
Winners of the Stuttgart tournament, sponsored by German automobile company Porsche, receive a car but Rybakina revealed the prize would be of little use.
"I actually don't have a driver's licence," said Rybakina, 24, who has titles to her name this season in Adelaide and Abu Dhabi and runners-up spots at Doha and Miami.
Rybakina will face Ukrainian Marta Kostyuk, who defeated Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova in straight sets 7-6 (7/2), 6-2 in Saturday's second semi-final.
Kostyuk took just one hour 35 minutes to win, just a day after coming through a three-hour epic against American Coco Gauff.
The 21-year-old Ukrainian will place in her second final of the season, having finished runner up to Brit Katie Boulter at the San Diego Open in March.
Recent Stories
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match
6000 streetlights made functional: commissioner
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final
1 Killed, 3 Injured in road dispute
Football: Scottish Cup result
Kenya pays military homage to army chief killed in copter crash
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires
AJK PM Marks One Year in Office, Vows to Continue Serving with Zeal
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores
Tennis: Rouen WTA results
More Stories From Sports
-
Pakistan claim resounding victory against New Zealand in 2nd T20I match4 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Bucharest ATP results9 minutes ago
-
Rybakina ends Swiatek's 10-match Stuttgart win streak to make final9 minutes ago
-
Football: Scottish Cup result9 minutes ago
-
Former world number one and two-time major winner Muguruza retires9 minutes ago
-
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2nd T20I scores9 minutes ago
-
Tennis: Rouen WTA results9 minutes ago
-
First South Punjab Chess Fair opens in Multan9 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results6 minutes ago
-
La Rochelle follow Champions Cup flop with Castres Top 14 loss6 minutes ago
-
Record-setting Duplantis lights up Xiamen, Richardson upset2 hours ago