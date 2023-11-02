Open Menu

SABS University Finalizes Arrangements To Host Inter-university Table Tennis Tournament

Zeeshan Mehtab Published November 02, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SABS University finalizes arrangements to host inter-university table tennis tournament

HYDERABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) The management of Shaheed Allah Bukhsh University of Art, Design and Heritage Jamshoro Jamshoro has finalized all arrangements to host the Inter-University Table Tennis Tournament Zone-K from tomorrow.

The university spokesman informed here on Thursday that the tournament is being organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission Islamabad with the participation of ten universities of Sindh.

The teams which took part in the tournament included Sindh University Jamshoro, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mir's, IBA University Sukkur, Aror University Sukkur, Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam, Sufism University Bhit Shah, Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah, Government College University Hyderabad and SABS University Jamshoro.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Tauha Hussain Ali will inaugurate the tournament while the Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur Mirs Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Abupoto and Director sports HEC Islamabad Javed Ali Memon will be the guest of honour at the inauguration ceremony of the tournament which will last for three days.

