Sachal Rangers host Iftar for Pakistan Wheelchair Tennis team

KARACHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :Commander Sachal Rangers Brig. Altaf Ahmad hosted an Iftar reception in the honour of Pakistan Wheelchair Tennis team, which took part in BNP Paribas ITF Wheelchair Tennis Qualifier Cup at Antalya, Turkey last month.

The team comprised of Asif Abbasi, Fida Hussain, Muhammad Irfan, while Muhammad Khalid Rehmani served as the Captain.

The commander awarded a brand new Rikshaw to Muhammad Irfan , one lakh rupees cash to Fida Hussain and presented cash rewards of RS 5,000 each to Nazia Ayub, Mathew, Muhammad Imran and Amjad Ali (all wheelchair tennis players).

Kalim Awan Ghulam, Yaseen Erum Bukhari, Ishrat Zehra, Sarwar Hussain and coach Aqeel Shabbir were also present, said a communique.

Brig.Altaf while discussing future plans for the athletes offered Rangers facilities for Para sports Pakistan athletes for regular practices and fullest support from DG Rangers Sindh.

Rehmani thanked Brig.Altaf for opening Rangers Sports Complex in North Nazimabad for differently-abled athletes before and after the Turkey visit.