Open Menu

Sanaullah Of Mardan Wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race

Muhammad Rameez Published December 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

Sanaullah of Mardan wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Sanaullah of Mardan clinched the trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race organized under the aegis of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association here at Northern Bypass on Sunday.

Sanaullah of Mardan won the first position and Mohsin Khan of Baikistan academy and Omar of Mardan took second and third position respectively.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, the special guest Malik Tariq Awan, a well-known social personality, distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the athletes.

President KP Cycling Association Syed Shayan Ali Shah, Secretary Muhammad Ali, Former President and Organizer Nisar Ahmed, International Cyclist Murad Ali, Technical Official Muhammad Bilal and Tafoor Zareen and other officials and a large number of spectators were present.

In the 28-kilometre race, in the professional category, Sanaullah of Mardan won first place with 40.40sec and Mohsin Khan of Bayistan Academy and Umar Farooq of Mardan won the second and third positions respectively.

The amateur category race consisted of fourteen kilometres. Adil Khan of Peshawar stood first with 22 minutes and 10 seconds and Abuzar of Swat and Muhammad Saad of Mardan took the second and third positions respectively.

At the end, Malik Tariq Awan distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the players.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Swat Cycling Mardan Muhammad Ali Mohsin Khan Sunday Race

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

11 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

20 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

20 hours ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

20 hours ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

20 hours ago
UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

20 hours ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

20 hours ago
 KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery a ..

KP govt revives Pakistan Arts and Crafts Gallery at Islamabad

20 hours ago
 Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, ..

Maryam Nawaz files nomination papers from NA-119, NA-120

20 hours ago
 Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

Seven killed, 1,285 injured in accidents in Punjab

20 hours ago
 Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks w ..

Fawad, Murtaza Solangi, Governor Wali hold talks with protesters from Balochista ..

20 hours ago

More Stories From Sports