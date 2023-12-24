Sanaullah of Mardan wins Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race

PESHAWAR, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2023) Sanaullah of Mardan clinched the trophy of the Quaid-e-Azam Day Cycle Race organized under the aegis of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cycling Association here at Northern Bypass on Sunday.

Sanaullah of Mardan won the first position and Mohsin Khan of Baikistan academy and Omar of Mardan took second and third position respectively.

On the occasion of the closing ceremony, the special guest Malik Tariq Awan, a well-known social personality, distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes among the athletes.

President KP Cycling Association Syed Shayan Ali Shah, Secretary Muhammad Ali, Former President and Organizer Nisar Ahmed, International Cyclist Murad Ali, Technical Official Muhammad Bilal and Tafoor Zareen and other officials and a large number of spectators were present.

In the 28-kilometre race, in the professional category, Sanaullah of Mardan won first place with 40.40sec and Mohsin Khan of Bayistan Academy and Umar Farooq of Mardan won the second and third positions respectively.

The amateur category race consisted of fourteen kilometres. Adil Khan of Peshawar stood first with 22 minutes and 10 seconds and Abuzar of Swat and Muhammad Saad of Mardan took the second and third positions respectively.

At the end, Malik Tariq Awan distributed trophies, certificates and cash prizes to the players.