Sania Mirza Says It Is Difficult For Her To Be Separate From Her Son

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 41 seconds ago Fri 02nd July 2021 | 02:05 PM

Sania Mirza says it is difficult for her to be separate from her son

The Indian Tennis Star who is very sure to visit Tokyo returned to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017 on Thursday.

LONDON: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 2nd,2021) Sania Mirza said that it would be “difficult” for her to be separated from her young son while she was in Tokyo.

But she would become the first Indian woman to compete in four Olympics Games.

The family members of the players are not allowed from going to this month’s games due to COVID-19 restrictions in Japan.

Izhaan, her son, and Shoaib Malik, her husband, will stay with the family while she is in Tokyo.

Sania said: “We are in difficult times and we have to make difficult decisions,”.

“But never in my mind did I have any doubts about going. I was very sure,” she added.

Izhaan, who will only turn three in October this year, sat by his mother at a press conference at Wimbledon on Thursday.

“Leaving him at any time is difficult. I try to do it as little as possible,” she added.

“But it it’s something I have to do then that’s what I will do. As working mothers, sometimes you have to do it,” said Sania.

She went on to say: “I feel really humble and grateful to be in this position to go to Tokyo after having had a baby and playing four Olympics in a row,”.

Mirza returned to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017 on Thursday as she and Bethanie Mattek-Sands defeated sixth seeds Alexa Guarachi and Desirae Krawczyk 7-5, 6-3 in the women´s doubles.

Mirza was doubles champion alongside Martina Hingis at Wimbledon in 2015, following it up with a second Slam at the US Open two months later. Her career doubles title haul stands at 42 with more than 500 match wins to her name.

Sania and Mattek-Sands, 36, were striking a blow for the older generation at the All England Club.

“It was just like old times,” said the Tennis star. Playing alongside the American she won five tour titles.

“We were kidding that we were the spring chickens, flying the flag for players born in the 1980s as all the girls in the draw seem to be from the 90s,” she added.

